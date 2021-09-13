Bank Norwegian sells a Norwegian portfolio of defaulted credit cards and installment loans

Bank Norwegian has entered into an agreement with the PRA Group to sell a Norwegian portfolio of defaulted credit cards and installment loans with outstanding customer claims totaling approximately NOK 3.0 billion. The sale will reduce gross loans in stage 3 with approximately NOK 1.7 billion. The transaction will be finalized and settled in September 2021 and is expected to yield a positive earnings impact in Q3 2021.





