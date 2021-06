Bank Norwegian ASA: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA – Approved merger plan

We refer to previous announcements in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian ASA regarding the ongoing merger process between Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian ASA, including announcement on May 11, 2021 regarding notice of Extraordinary General meeting (EGM) of shareholders in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA.

The EGM in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA was held electronically on June 4, 2021, at 09.00 CET. All proposed resolutions on the agenda were approved, including the merger plan. Please find the minutes from the EGM in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA attached.

As previously stated, the merger is considered to have no material effect nor adversely impact Norwegian Finans Holding ASA's or Bank Norwegian ASA's ability to fulfill its obligations towards creditors under relevant agreements, including current senior preferred loan agreements, subordinated loan agreements and tier 1 capital instruments agreements.

