The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.44 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's shares before the 10th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.44 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.76 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a trailing yield of 5.6% on the current share price of $31.57. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's payout ratio is modest, at just 45% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has grown its earnings rapidly, up 27% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has delivered an average of 28% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past six years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is facing. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

