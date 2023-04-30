The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.44 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's shares on or after the 5th of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 22nd of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.44 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.76 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a trailing yield of approximately 6.8% on its current stock price of $25.73. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son paying out a modest 38% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last seven years, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has lifted its dividend by approximately 24% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

