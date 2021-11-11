Bank of Mexico hikes rate by 25 basis points, cites inflation concern

MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the fourth straight policy meeting on Thursday, taking it to 5.00%, in a 4-to-1 vote by its governing board, as the central bank expressed concern about above-target inflation.

The decision was in line with a Reuters poll of analysts and comes as consumer price inflation rose 6.24% in the year through October, more than double the central bank's target. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Dave Graham)