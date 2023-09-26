The Bank’s latest blunder is costing billions

Andrew Bailey

The Bank of England is claimed to be independent in order to keep our inflation rate to around 2 per cent a year. It is true they do have the sole power to set the Bank rate and extensive powers over commercial banks with their credit creating forces. They are also state owned, they receive large sums from the Treasury to pay their losses, and needed the Government’s signature to buy a large bond portfolio. They have a team of economists, a model of the economy, and they issue regular forecasts. They hold meetings of their Monetary Policy Committee which includes outsiders as well as a central group of senior Bank officials. They consider the forecasts and decide what they need to do to keep inflation to the chosen path, in the light of what their models and the markets are telling them.

Unfortunately, they got their forecasts of inflation badly wrong and kept interest rates too low for too long. They created far too much money to buy up bonds at ever higher prices to depress interest rates further during the recovery year of 2021. Providing a large stimulus to offset the worst of the lockdowns in 2020 was generally agreed to be sensible.

Their forecasts told us inflation would stay around 2 per cent when it was on course for a peak of 11 per cent. They told us it would come back down quickly as it was just a Ukraine war spike, yet it lingered and stayed higher for longer. They said it was just the external shock on oil and food from the war, yet inflation was already at 6.2 per cent as the war broke out, way over the 2 per cent target. They did not ask how inflation in Switzerland, Japan and China stayed much lower despite the world price surge in energy which they also imported. The Bank has more recently admitted there was something wrong with its forecasts and has decided to review how it does them. It would be good to speed this work, as they need good forecasts now to chart a way back from high inflation.

Today it is critical the Bank gets its forecasts right and avoids lurching from too easy a policy to too tight a policy. The Bank seems to underestimate the impact its bond buying and selling has. The main purpose of the bond buying in 2020-21 was to push up bond prices and so to lower the longer term interest rates that affect mortgages and company borrowings. Now, the Bank is embarking on a large sales programme which it tells us will have little impact. Will it not serve to depress bond prices and keep longer rates higher, as surely as buying the bonds did the opposite?

Story continues

A year ago, when the Bank first announced an £80 billion a year cut in its bond holdings, which included substantial sales at big losses in the market, the bond market fell away. More sales were added as a result of overextended positions in bonds by some pension funds. They had to sell assets as bond prices declined. The Bank had to temporarily reverse policy and buy bonds again to stop a further fall in markets. The Kwarteng budget was rapidly reversed but bond yields returned to high levels as the Bank sold more.

The bond sales in the market usually mean bigger losses than holding the bonds until they mature, when they are repaid by the government. These losses all have to be reimbursed by the Treasury, swelling the state deficit excluding the Bank of England. In my new paper, published today by the Institute of Economic Affairs, I highlight that the Bank of England’s bond sales could cost taxpayers as much as taxpayers £100 billion.

The European Central bank also bought many bonds and carried on with these purchases well into the recovery from lockdowns. They too ended up with high inflation. They are not selling these bonds aggressively into the market but they are letting the portfolio reduce as the bonds fall due for repayment. That looks like a wiser approach.

It would be good if the Bank amended its economic models and improved its forecasts as a matter of urgency. The Monetary Policy Committee might well consider the path of money and credit more than it does as part of trying to get its forecasts right. The US Central Bank, the Fed, has a joint remit to keep inflation down to 2 per cent and to allow growth. It too overdid the bond buying and low rates and developed an inflation, but it is now also worrying about growth. It put money back into the banking system when there was wobble in some of the regional banks from the big falls in bond prices.

The Bank of England surely does not want to change from allowing a big inflation to pushing us into recession. It will take skill to keep the downwards pressure on inflation whilst allowing some growth. The good news is some expansion of UK supply and investment would help get prices down, while a recession would make public finances worse.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.