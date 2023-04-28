Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Eurell)

Reuters

China's yuan currency is slowly but surely being adopted for more international payments, which analysts say could lay foundations for a trade system running parallel to the dominant U.S. dollar. In the past day alone, data showed that more cross-border transactions with China were settled in yuan in March than in dollars for the first time, and that Argentina said it aims to regularly pay for Chinese goods in yuan and not dollars. While the dollar dominates world trade settlements, the news comes amid a steady drumbeat of more and more bilateral deals arranging yuan payments with China -- from Chinese oil purchases in the Middle East to trade with partners from Brazil to Russia.