Bank of Åland Plc: Early repayment of Bank of Åland subordinated notes maturing in 2038

Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

April 12, 2023, 9.00 EET

Early repayment of Bank of Åland subordinated notes maturing in 2038

On May 15, 2018, the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) issued subordinated notes maturing in 2038 (SE0011116037). Under the terms of these subordinated notes, the Bank has the right to carry out early repayment of the subordinated notes no earlier than May 15, 2023 and thereafter on each interest payment date. The Bank will exercise its redemption right in connection with the next interest payment and will carry out early repayment of the subordinated notes maturing in 2038.

The subordinated notes maturing in 2038 will be repaid to creditors on the interest payment date May 15, 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel. +358 40 512 7505



