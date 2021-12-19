Bank of Åland Plc: Correction of capital adequacy disclosures published during 2021
Bank of Åland Plc
Inside information
December 19, 2021, 3.15 p.m.
Correction of capital adequacy disclosures published during 2021
Due to an interpretation error regarding a bank-specific regulatory requirement, the Bank of Åland (Ålandsbanken) has reported inaccurate capital adequacy disclosures during 2021. The corrected disclosures are presented in the table below.
This change in interpretation does not affect the Bank of Åland’s way of carrying out its business operations or the Bank’s long-term financial targets.
Capital adequacy
Published
Corrected
Published
Corrected
Published
Corrected
Mar ’21
Mar ’21
Jun ’21
Jun ’21
Sep ’21
Sep ’21
Common equity Tier 1 capital
239.6
239.6
243.6
243,6
254.5
254.5
Additional Tier 1 capital
29.4
29.4
29.4
29.4
29.4
29.4
Supplementary capital
36.6
36.6
28.2
28.2
21.9
21.9
Total capital base (“own funds”)
305.6
305.6
301.3
301.3
305.9
305.9
Capital requirement for credit risk according to the IRB approach
40.3
40.3
40.4
40.4
39.2
39.2
Additional capital requirement. IRB approach
6.0
10.7
6.1
10.7
5.9
10.4
Capital requirement for credit risk according to the standardised approach schablonmetod
70.9
70.9
80.6
80.6
83.2
83.2
Capital requirement for credit-worthiness adjustment risk
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Capital requirement for operational risk
17.8
17.8
17.8
17.8
17.8
17.8
Capital requirement
135.0
139.7
145.0
149.6
146.2
150.7
Risk exposure amount
1,688.0
1,745.9
1,812.2
1,870.3
1,827.3
1,883.7
Capital ratios
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio, %
14.2
13.7
13.4
13.0
13.9
13.5
Tier 1 capital ratio, %
15.9
15.4
15.1
14.6
15.5
15.1
Total capital ratio, %
18.1
17.5
16.6
16.1
16.7
16.2
Capital ratios higher than minimum requirements (% points)
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio, %
5.7
5.2
4.9
4.5
6.3
5.9
Tier 1 capital ratio, %
5.9
5.4
5.1
4.6
6.2
5.8
Total capital ratio, %
6.1
5.5
4.6
4.1
5.2
4.7
For further information, please contact
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel. +358 40 512 7505