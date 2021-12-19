Bank of Åland Plc: Correction of capital adequacy disclosures published during 2021





Bank of Åland Plc

Inside information

December 19, 2021, 3.15 p.m.

Correction of capital adequacy disclosures published during 2021

Due to an interpretation error regarding a bank-specific regulatory requirement, the Bank of Åland (Ålandsbanken) has reported inaccurate capital adequacy disclosures during 2021. The corrected disclosures are presented in the table below.

This change in interpretation does not affect the Bank of Åland’s way of carrying out its business operations or the Bank’s long-term financial targets.

Capital adequacy Published Corrected Published Corrected Published Corrected Mar ’21 Mar ’21 Jun ’21 Jun ’21 Sep ’21 Sep ’21 Common equity Tier 1 capital 239.6 239.6 243.6 243,6 254.5 254.5 Additional Tier 1 capital 29.4 29.4 29.4 29.4 29.4 29.4 Supplementary capital 36.6 36.6 28.2 28.2 21.9 21.9 Total capital base (“own funds”) 305.6 305.6 301.3 301.3 305.9 305.9 Capital requirement for credit risk according to the IRB approach 40.3 40.3 40.4 40.4 39.2 39.2 Additional capital requirement. IRB approach 6.0 10.7 6.1 10.7 5.9 10.4 Capital requirement for credit risk according to the standardised approach schablonmetod 70.9 70.9 80.6 80.6 83.2 83.2 Capital requirement for credit-worthiness adjustment risk 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Capital requirement for operational risk 17.8 17.8 17.8 17.8 17.8 17.8 Capital requirement 135.0 139.7 145.0 149.6 146.2 150.7 Risk exposure amount 1,688.0 1,745.9 1,812.2 1,870.3 1,827.3 1,883.7 Capital ratios Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio, % 14.2 13.7 13.4 13.0 13.9 13.5 Tier 1 capital ratio, % 15.9 15.4 15.1 14.6 15.5 15.1 Total capital ratio, % 18.1 17.5 16.6 16.1 16.7 16.2 Capital ratios higher than minimum requirements (% points) Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio, % 5.7 5.2 4.9 4.5 6.3 5.9 Tier 1 capital ratio, % 5.9 5.4 5.1 4.6 6.2 5.8 Total capital ratio, % 6.1 5.5 4.6 4.1 5.2 4.7

For further information, please contact

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel. +358 40 512 7505



