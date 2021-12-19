Bank of Åland Plc: Correction of capital adequacy disclosures published during 2021

Ålandsbanken
·2 min read


Bank of Åland Plc
Inside information
December 19, 2021, 3.15 p.m.

Correction of capital adequacy disclosures published during 2021

Due to an interpretation error regarding a bank-specific regulatory requirement, the Bank of Åland (Ålandsbanken) has reported inaccurate capital adequacy disclosures during 2021. The corrected disclosures are presented in the table below.

This change in interpretation does not affect the Bank of Åland’s way of carrying out its business operations or the Bank’s long-term financial targets.

Capital adequacy

Published

Corrected

Published

Corrected

Published

Corrected

Mar ’21

Mar ’21

Jun ’21

Jun ’21

Sep ’21

Sep ’21

Common equity Tier 1 capital

239.6

239.6

243.6

243,6

254.5

254.5

Additional Tier 1 capital

29.4

29.4

29.4

29.4

29.4

29.4

Supplementary capital

36.6

36.6

28.2

28.2

21.9

21.9

Total capital base (“own funds”)

305.6

305.6

301.3

301.3

305.9

305.9

Capital requirement for credit risk according to the IRB approach

40.3

40.3

40.4

40.4

39.2

39.2

Additional capital requirement. IRB approach

6.0

10.7

6.1

10.7

5.9

10.4

Capital requirement for credit risk according to the standardised approach schablonmetod

70.9

70.9

80.6

80.6

83.2

83.2

Capital requirement for credit-worthiness adjustment risk

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Capital requirement for operational risk

17.8

17.8

17.8

17.8

17.8

17.8

Capital requirement

135.0

139.7

145.0

149.6

146.2

150.7

Risk exposure amount

1,688.0

1,745.9

1,812.2

1,870.3

1,827.3

1,883.7

Capital ratios

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio, %

14.2

13.7

13.4

13.0

13.9

13.5

Tier 1 capital ratio, %

15.9

15.4

15.1

14.6

15.5

15.1

Total capital ratio, %

18.1

17.5

16.6

16.1

16.7

16.2

Capital ratios higher than minimum requirements (% points)

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio, %

5.7

5.2

4.9

4.5

6.3

5.9

Tier 1 capital ratio, %

5.9

5.4

5.1

4.6

6.2

5.8

Total capital ratio, %

6.1

5.5

4.6

4.1

5.2

4.7

For further information, please contact

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel. +358 40 512 7505


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories