Bank of Italy lifts ban on ING taking new customers in Italy - statement

MILAN (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy has lifted a ban on Dutch bank ING accepting new customers in Italy that was imposed last year over money laundering concerns, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The ban was imposed last March after Italian authorities judged that ING Italy had not done enough to prevent money laundering transactions through its accounts.

The Bank of Italy said the decision to lift the ban followed corrective measures undertaken by ING to address concerns regarding money laundering regulations.









(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni)