Bank of Idaho Tops Reader Poll

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Bank of Idaho was recently chosen as Top Winner, Best Community Bank, in the Idaho Business Review 2022 Reader Rankings poll, as well as Winner in the Best Mortgage Company category.

"This honor goes right to the heart of my Bank of Idaho teams. We are incredibly pleased and humbled by this vote of confidence from the Idaho communities we serve," bank President and CEO Jeff Newgard, said. "We really thank the readers! Our deserving branch employees and leaders across the state worked their tails off during the pandemic, to exceed and overcome expectations - this recognition serves to validate their efforts."

Each year, the Idaho Business Review, Idaho's premier business publication, launches a Reader Rankings survey to highlight the best of the best in Idaho. The top three winners in each category are listed in the annual Reader Rankings publication; this year's edition published March 4.

For 37 years, Bank of Idaho has been a financial fixture in the eastern Idaho community since the original location opened in downtown Idaho Falls, and where headquarters are still located today. Later expanding to include 10 full-service locations, and 4 mortgage offices across the state. Stock for the Bank of Idaho Holding Company opened to public trading on the OTC-QX market under the symbol BOID October 2019. With community growth their first priority, Bank of Idaho focuses on small businesses and is Idaho's leader in SBA lending.

