Bank holidays in September 2020: All banks in Kerala, Bengal, Karnataka to remain shut on 2, 17 and 21 September

Banks in the country will be operational on most days in the month of September since there are no major public holidays. The financial institutions are guided by the national and state holidays in which they are situated. Except the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, banks will be functioning almost on all the days.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there are three holidays in the month of September during which banks in some states will be closed.

On 2 September, banks in Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed for Pang-Lhabsol and Sree Narayan Guru Jayanthi.

On 17 September, banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata will not be operating due to Mahalaya Amavasya.

On 21 September, banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed for Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

All the banks will be closed on Sundays which will fall on 6, 13, 20, and 27 September. Also, on the second and the fourth Saturdays in the month - 12 and 26 September - banks will be closed across India.

Banks in Kerala and Sikkim will remain closed on 1 September for Third Onam Indra Jatra.

On 16 September, for the occasion of Viswakarma puja, banks in Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab will remain closed.

On 23 September banks in Haryana will not be operating as the state will be observing Haryana Heroes' Martyrdom Day, while in Punjab banks will be closed on 28 September due to Bhagat Singh Jayanti.

On holidays, all regular operations will remain closed. However, mobile and internet banking facilities will be functional.

All other banks in the rest of the country will be operational during the region-specific holidays.

Also See: 'Don't hide behind RBI': SC raps Centre over banks charging 'interest' on deferred loan payments

Xiaomi to launch Mi TV Horizon Edition in India on 7 September for 'immersive' TV viewing

MC Insider: Aarti Drugs’ blazing run, cues from a market veteran, beer trouble, mortgage moolah, a punchy exit and more

Read more on India by Firstpost.