Bank Holidays in October 2021: Check the Complete List of Holidays Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has a bank holiday calendar on its website. According to the official calendar, there are 14 bank holidays in the month of October 2021. These holidays will be observed on account of various occasions like Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, etc.

Apart form these holidays, banks in India will remain close for seven more days on account of weekend holidays (Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays). Therefore, there will be a total of 21 bank holidays in October 2021.

There are many festivals celebrated in India because of its diversity. Many of these festivals or holidays are observed only in specific region(s). Therefore, some bank holidays may vary from state to state.

1 October: Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Gangtok)

2 October: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (All over India)

3 October: Sunday (All over India)

6 October: Mahalaya Amavasye (Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata)

7 October: Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Imphal)

9 October: Second Saturday (All over India)

10 October: Sunday (All over India)

12 October: Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) (Agartala, Kolkata)

13 October: Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

14 October: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

15 October: Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) (Everywhere except Imphal and Shimla)

16 October: Durga Puja (Dasain) (Gangtok)

17 October: Sunday (All over India)

18 October: Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

19 October: Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad's Birthday)/Baravafat (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

20 October: Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

22 October: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

23 October: Fourth Saturday (All over India)

24 October: Sunday (All over India)

26 October: Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

31 October: Sunday (All over India)

