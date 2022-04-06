When are the Bank holidays in 2023 across the UK?

(AP)

The bank holidays can fall on different days or dates every year.

From Easter dates to the summer bank holiday and New Year, these are the important dates you need to pen in your diary for next year.

Here’s all the dates you need to know to be ahead:

What bank holidays are changing next year?

New Year’s Day for 2023 falls on a weekend.

New Year’s Day Bank Holiday falls on Monday January 2 in 2023.

Good Friday falls late this year, on April 15 but in 2023 it will return to the first week of April.

Here is the full list of bank holidays in 2023:

- Monday, January 2 – New Year’s Day (substitute day)

- Friday, March 17 - St. Patrick’s Day (Northern Ireland)

- Friday, April 7 – Good Friday

- Monday, April 10 – Easter Monday

- Monday, May 1 – Early May bank holiday

- Monday, May 29 – Spring bank holiday

- Monday, August 28 – Summer bank holiday

- Thursday, November 30 2023 - St. Andrew’s Day (Scotland)

- Monday, December 25 – Christmas Day

- Tuesday, December 26 – Boxing Day