When is the bank holiday to mark King Charles’s coronation?

Amira Arasteh
King Charles is set to be crowned in May, with celebrations taking place across a weekend like no other to mark the new reign.

The historic investiture ceremony will be followed by a Coronation concert at Windsor Castle, with performances from “global music icons” and “contemporary stars”.

People across Britain will also take part in the Coronation Big Lunch the day after the ceremony, during which neighbours and communities will be invited to share food and fun.

The Government announced that the Prime Minister will host a Big Lunch at Downing Street on the Sunday and that guests will include community volunteers from across the country.

But when will the bank holiday take place and what will people across Britain be encouraged to do?

What date is King Charles's Coronation?

King Charles's Coronation is set to take place on Saturday May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

When will the bank holiday take place?

The Government announced last year that an additional bank holiday will take place to mark the Coronation.

The bank holiday will fall on Monday, May 8, following the Coronation ceremony on the Saturday.

In line with the bank holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth's Coronation in 1953, this will be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate.

The public will also be encouraged to join the Big Help Out initiative, in tribute to the King’s many decades of public service.

Announcing the bank holiday, Rishi Sunak said: “The Coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.”

“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”

Oliver Dowden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, added: “The Coronation combines the sacred and the solemn but it is also celebratory.”

“This bank holiday will once again give people across the United Kingdom the opportunity to come together as families and communities to welcome His Majesty to the throne as we mark this important day in our nation’s long history.”

Previous Royal events that have warranted a bank holiday

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Thursday 2 June 2022

In order to allow for the people of the UK and communities across the world to celebrate Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne, an extended bank holiday took place in June 2022.

The end of May bank holiday was pushed back and took place from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June.

The Queen's State Funeral - Monday 19 September 2022

The State Funeral for Her Majesty The Queen took place at Westminster Abbey, with Monday 19 September being a one-off bank holiday so that people across the UK could mourn the late monarch.

The Royal Wedding - Friday 29 April 2011

The royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton was a bank holiday throughout the United Kingdom. This gave the majority of the country the opportunity to celebrate the occasion.

Pubs to stay open longer

Pubs will be able to stay open until 1am over the Coronation bank holiday weekend to allow patriotic revellers to “raise a glass” to King Charles, the Government announced.

Under ministers’ proposals, pubs, clubs and bars across England and Wales will be able to extend their licensing hours from 11pm to 1am to mark the King and Queen Consort’s Coronation.

The extension would cover the Coronation bank holiday weekend, from Friday May 5 to Sunday May 7.

As well as helping communities come together to mark the moment, the Government said that the extended hours would deliver a shot in the arm to the hospitality industry.

Under Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003, the Home Secretary has the power to make an order relaxing hours to mark occasions of “exceptional national significance”.

Suella Braverman said that May’s Coronation would be such an occasion, with communities coming together to celebrate across the bank holiday weekend.

She said: “His Majesty the King’s Coronation will be a historic moment that will see our great nation and the entire Commonwealth joined together in celebration.

“Our country, and in particular our hospitality industry, has faced many challenges in recent years and the King’s Coronation is an opportunity to give a boost to our local businesses, and celebrate with our local communities.

“Over the bank holiday weekend, we can raise a glass to our new monarch, and with our friends and families wish him a long and successful reign.”

What will happen on the day of the coronation?

As the coronation of King Charles III is expected to be a smaller affair, only 2,000 guests are expected to attend - compared to the 8,000 plus who travelled to Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth's ceremony in 1953.

The King will be asked if he will govern the United Kingdom and other nations of the Commonwealth with law and justice, and if he will maintain Christianity in the nation, before being seated in the Coronation Chair holding the sovereign's sceptre, rod and orb.

After being anointed, blessed and consecrated by the Archbishop, Charles will have the crown of St Edward placed on his head, officially crowning him as King Charles III.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.

