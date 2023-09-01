Bank of England's Pill says high core inflation remains a worry

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Friday the central bank remained concerned about sticky inflation as underlying measures had not yet fallen in the same way as the headline gauge of price growth had.

"The Bank of England ... has to be particularly cautious, particularly wary of allowing a dynamic to emerge that leads to (inflation) persistence," Pill told a conference hosted by the South African Reserve Bank.

"We are yet to see the downturn in core inflation, the downturn in services price inflation that we need to see, to be reassured that we're going to get back to target in a timely manner," he added.

(Writing by David Milliken and Muvija M in London; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)