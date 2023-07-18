Bank of England staff receive £25m in bonuses despite Bailey ‘pay restraint’ warnings

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey has warned that 'unsustainable' pay rises cannot continue if inflation is to be tamed - REUTERS/Anna Gordon

The Bank of England paid out £25m in bonuses to staff over the past year despite warnings from its governor that employers should show “restraint” over wage rises amid soaring inflation.

Threadneedle Street confirmed that 429 officials received annual bonuses of more than £10,000 each this year, with some receiving as much as £22,500 each.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It comes despite repeated warnings from Andrew Bailey, the Bank’s Governor, that rising wage bills are stoking inflation, which came in at 8.7pc in May, far above its 2pc target.

Mr Bailey has said that “unsustainable” pay rises cannot continue at their current pace amid fears of a wage-price spiral, a situation in which wages continue growing to keep pace with rising prices.

Speaking at the annual Mansion House bankers’ dinner last week, Mr Bailey said: “Both price and wage increases at current rates are not consistent with the inflation target.”

Bank of England employees are paid £62,189 on average, according to data collected by openDemocracy. Mr Bailey is paid almost £500,000 a year, while his deputies earn between £348,000 and £378,000 each.

A Bank of England spokesman said: “For this year, the Bank has given a 3.5pc pay award to its staff. There is no question of the Bank unduly rewarding its staff.”

It comes ahead of the latest inflation data due to be published on Wednesday. Traders are expecting the data will show headline inflation fell from 8.7pc to 8.2pc in June. However, core inflation – which strips out volatile food and energy prices – is predicted to remain flat at 7.1pc.

Money markets are now fully pricing in that the Bank of England will raise interest rates to nearly 6pc by December. Interest rates hit 5pc last month.

The Bank of England was criticised last year for awarding bonuses even after Mr Bailey called for “restraint” when asking for high pay rises to avoid the economy overheating.

Huw Pill, the Bank’s chief economist, has come under fire for telling British families facing soaring living costs to “accept that they’re worse off” following a surge in inflation.

He warned that demands for higher wages were only driving prices up further, prolonging the pain. However, the senior Bank of England official later backtracked, admitting that he should have used “less inflammatory” language.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.