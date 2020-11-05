Bank of England slashes UK’s economic prospects and declares £150 billion round of new QE to boost lending

Andrew Bailey is tipped to be appointed as the next Bank of England governor (REUTERS)

The Bank of England today pledged to pump an extra £150 billion into the financial system to get the UK through its new lockdown economic crisis.

The central bank today announced it would spend the money buying bonds under its policy known as quantitative easing, adding to the £300 billion already done this year.

When the Bank guarantees to buy bonds on the global financial markets, it gives banks the confidence to keep lending to businesses and households, hopefully staving off a credit crunch.

Investors had only expected a £100 billion boost to QE today, but governor Andrew Bailey is known to consider “going big” has a better effect on the economy.

The Bank left interest rates on hold at 0.1%, defying some predictions that it could slash them to a negative rate.

It has cut interest rates twice since the Covid-19 crisis began from 0.75% to 0.1%.

Crucially, the Bank’s monetary policy committee declared it “stands ready to take whatever additional action is necessary” if inflation continued falling.

The Bank said today: “We stand ready to take further actions if necessary to help the economy recover and ensure that inflation returns to our 2% target.”

It said: "Covid continues to hit jobs, incomes and spending in the UK.

“It has put a big strain on UK businesses’ cash flow, and is threatening the livelihoods of many people.”

"Spending in the economy remains well below normal levels. The rapid rise in cases of Covid and the recent measures taken to contain the virus will reduce spending further.

“Inflation is well below our target.”

Analysts at Avatrade said the Bank had clearly indicated it would do “whatever it takes” to save the economy, which led to sterling paring earlier losses.

“The Bank of England is fighting two battles at the same time; lockdown and Brexit - a self-inflicted injury,” said the broker.

The Bank said inflation had been pulled far below its target to an average 0.5% over the year to September due mainly to lower oil and gas prices, which hit utility bills and made petrol cheaper.

Slower growth in the economy also impacted prices.

The Bank today said Covid was now hitting consumer spending more than expected when it last forecast the economy in August, meaning the economy would decline in the fourth quarter of the year.

It said household spending and GDP would pick up in the first quarter of next year as restrictions loosen but activity would remain “materially lower” than pre-covid levels.

Brexit would hit trade and GDP during the first half of the year as Britain adjusts to the new system.

The economy would recover, it said, but: “The recovery takes time, and the risks around the GDP projection are judged to be skewed to the downside.”

Unemployment would peak at around 7.75% in the second quarter of next year, having been quelled before then by government support schemes such as the furlough scheme.

"The outlook for the economy remains unusually uncertain.

"It depends on the evolution of the pandemic and measures taken to protect public health, as well as the nature of, and transition to, the new trading arrangements between the European Union and the United Kingdom.

“It also depends on the responses of households, businesses and financial markets to these developments.”

