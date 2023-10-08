Metro strikes late night deal to raise £325m and avoid takeover

metro bank

Metro Bank on Sunday night secured a last ditch deal to shore up its beleaguered balance sheet after a weekend of speculation about the bank’s future.

The London-listed bank said it had agreed a £325m capital raise and £600m of debt refinancing after racing to secure a deal before markets opened on Monday morning.

The announcement came hours after news broke that the Bank of England had been sounding out potential buyers for the embattled lender.

The deal agreed in principle by Metro Bank will see Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski Bacal, 65, lead a £150m equity raise via his investment vehicle Spaldy Investments.

The deeply discounted fundraising will see Spaldy, which is already Metro’s largest investor, grow its stake from 9.2pc to 53pc if the deal is completed. Existing investors will see their stakes heavily devalued.

Metro is selling shares at 30p a piece in the equity raise, compared to a closing price of 41.36p on Friday. Shares have fallen over 67pc so far this year.

The equity raise is conditional on refinancing the debt and raising £175m of new regulatory capital. Metro said it was confident it could complete all three parts of the transaction before the end of the year. The refinancing is subject to regulatory approval.

The bank said it was also still in talks about selling a £3bn chunk of its mortgage book to bolster its balance sheet.

Dan Frumkin, Metro’s chief executive, said the deal marked a “new chapter” for the lender.

Mr Gilinski Bacal, who is one of the wealthiest people in Latin America, said: “I believe that the package announced today enables the bank to pursue growth and build on the foundational work undertaken over the past three years.”

The late-night deal came after the Bank of England sounded out potential buyers for Metro over the weekend as the lender’s board scrambled to secure a lifeline.

High street banks were understood to be weighing up bids after EY was brought in to hunt for a buyer. It followed a share price plunge last week, driven by concerns about Metro’s balance sheet.

Story continues

Santander, NatWest Group, Lloyds Banking Group, HSBC and JP Morgan were all approached about a potential deal to take over Metro. Robey Warshaw, the boutique investment bank where George Osborne is a partner, was hired by Santander to assess Metro.

One source close to the process said that the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) was seeking an “outright sale of Metro”, adding: “EY is running enquiries while the PRA is pulling the strings”.

A spokesman for the Bank said on Sunday night: “The PRA welcomes the steps taken by Metro Bank to strengthen its capital position.”

Metro has 2.7m customers and 76 UK branches. Deposits up to £85,000 are protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) if an authorised bank or financial services company fails.

Metro’s problems began last month after the PRA told it that capital rules around its mortgages would not be relaxed. Shares subsequently halved in a matter of weeks.

However, the crisis moved up a gear last week after credit ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday placed Metro Bank on “negative” watch for possible downgrades.

Pressure became acute because of £350m of debt Metro needed to refinance by October 2024. The borrowing was tied to regulatory capital requirements and a failure to secure new financing would have put Metro in breach of banking rules.

The deal announced late on Sunday will see the deadline for this refinancing of regulatory capital pushed back to 2028.

Metro said it expected the complex refinancing and equity raise deal to complete before the end of the year, subject to approvals.

Last week, The Telegraph revealed that the Treasury was in talks with officials at Threadneedle Street about the situation at Metro.

On Friday, it emerged that a group of the Metro’s bondholders approached the lender’s board last Monday offering a £600m capital injection.

It also emerged that the London-listed bank rejected several previously undisclosed takeover bids from rival British lender Shawbrook, including one last month. Bloomberg reported on Sunday night that Shawbrook was still interested in a potential deal.

Investors were anticipating a further drop in Metro’s share price. Short positions - bets against its stock - have surged from 1.36pc of the bank’s actively traded shares to 9.55pc in a month, according to analysts at Ortex.

The Treasury, EY, Lloyds and JP Morgan declined to comment. Santander and NatWest were contacted for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.