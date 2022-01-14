Bank of England says it will publish market surveys after MPC meetings

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it would begin publishing the findings of surveys that it conducts with participants in financial markets and which feed into deliberations of the BoE's interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee.

The surveys will be published on the day after the publication of the MPC's minutes starting on Feb. 4, the BoE said on Friday.

"The survey, which is formulated by Bank of England staff, has previously been run in pilot form as a quantitative complement to the Bank's routine market intelligence gathering functions." it said.

"The survey will collect information on market participants' expectations about monetary policy and financial markets. It will run eight times a year, aligned with the six-week schedule of the monetary policy meetings of the MPC."

