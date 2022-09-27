Bank of England 'will not hesitate' to raise interest rates as pound plummets - live updates

The pound on Monday fell to a record low of less than $1.04 against the dollar - Shutterstock

Britain's plummeting pound is forcing banks to withdraw mortgage deals and businesses to raise prices amid growing concerns that the Bank of England will hike interest rates to counter the turmoil.

Lenders Halifax, Virgin Money and Skipton were among providers to pull deals, in anticipation of a rate rise from the Bank of England.

The Bank of England said on Monday that it would assess the pound's drop at its next scheduled meeting in November, adding it would not hesitate to increase rates.

The pound’s plunge to a record low of less than $1.04 against the dollar came in the wake of the new government’s tax-cutting budget, which intends to drive growth. The chaos led to the Treasury issuing a statement pledging to set out its approach to managing the public finances.

The pound was up $1.078 against the dollar early this morning.

05:10 AM

Markets doubt Bailey can avoid emergency rate rise

Andrew Bailey has failed to convince markets that he can avoid an emergency interest rate rise after the pound slumped to a record low.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, Mr Bailey insisted that although Threadneedle Street was "monitoring developments in financial markets very closely," the Bank does not expect to take any action until its next scheduled meeting in November.

The intervention sparked a further slump in sterling, sending it back down by 1.7pc below $1.07.

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England - Bloomberg

04:56 AM

Good morning

5 things to start your day

1) Markets doubt Bailey can avoid emergency rate rise after plunge in pound The Bank of England Governor has failed to convince traders that action can wait until November after the pound plunged on Monday.

2) Mortgage payments to surge by almost £10,000 a year if interest rates hit 6pc Markets are betting on a punishing series of rate rises that would pile pressure on hundreds of thousands of borrowers

3) Doncaster Sheffield Airport to close in blow for levelling up agenda Liz Truss previously pledged to “protect this airport and this infrastructure”

4) Ericsson keeps supplying Russia despite Ukraine invasion The Swedish telecoms company applied for exemptions after attack on Russia's neighbour.

5) Britain should have a nuclear reactor fleet to rival France The case for atomic power to restore our energy system to peak fitness is clear, writes Dr Tim Stone.

What happened overnight

Stocks were mixed in Asia on Tuesday after closing broadly lower on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell into what's known as a bear market.

Tokyo, Sydney and Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. US futures rose and oil prices also were higher.

Hong Kong stocks opened down on Tuesday morning, with the Hang Seng Index plummeting 0.09pc, or 16.49 points, to 17,838.65.

The Shanghai Composite Index ticked up 0.17pc, or 5.17 points, to 3,056.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.31pc, or 6.08 points, to 1,955.08.

Coming up

Economics: Consumer confidence (US), house price index (US)

Corporate: Ergomed, A.G. Barr (interim results)