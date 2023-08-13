The Bank of England must stop raising interest rates before it’s too late

bank of england

The UK economy grew during the three months to June, boosted by a manufacturing recovery and decent weather.

Gross domestic product – GDP – rose 0.2pc during the second quarter, according to the Office for National Statistics, beating widespread zero-growth forecasts.

While hardly pulse-racing, this latest figure, released on Friday, was an improvement on our feeble 0.1pc expansion during the first three months of the year.

While GDP contracted in May – in part because of the extra bank holiday to mark King Charles’ coronation – growth recovered in June, as higher temperatures boosted pubs, restaurants and the construction industry.

Across the second quarter as a whole, manufacturing grew by a chunky 1.6pc, as supply chain blockages continued to ease, helping to contain the growth of producer input prices. The UK’s vital service sector – four-fifths of our economy – also finished the quarter relatively strongly, amidst buoyant car sales.

While these latest growth figures are good news, the downside is they mean the Bank of England is now more likely to raise interest rates again when the Monetary Policy Committee meets on September 21.

Earlier this month, the MPC hiked rates from 5pc to 5.25pc, its 14th consecutive increase, as the monetary authorities continued to fight stubbornly high UK price pressures.

But headline inflation fell to 7.9pc during the year to June, down from 8.7pc the month before, and the economy has been on the brink of stagnation. So there’s been growing speculation over recent weeks that, rather than raising all the way to 6.5pc or even 6.75pc, the Bank may take rates only to 5.5pc or 5.75pc over the coming months.

This drop in market expectations of where UK rates will peak is why mortgage lenders have now started to compete by dropping the cost of two-year and five-year fixed-rate deals – even though the Bank is widely expected to implement at least one or two more base rate rises.

Some have even speculated the MPC may pause its tightening cycle next month, keeping rates on hold, much to the relief of cash-strapped households on variable-rate home loans.

Story continues

Yet with GDP still growing, and at a faster-than-expected pace, there is now, as things currently stand, almost no chance of the Bank holding rates in September. That could change, though, depending on the July inflation number – to be published this coming Wednesday.

This column has been calling for the Bank of England to stop raising rates since April – a view pilloried at the time, but now increasingly widely held.

Sticking my neck out again, I reckon that falling producer costs mean that, when the July figure is released, it will show UK inflation below 7pc for the first time since February 2022 – when Russia invaded Ukraine.

With countless rate rises already in the tank, and taking into account the fact that monetary policy generally takes 12 to 18 months to impact the broader economy, the MPC would be on solid ground if it made the case for now monitoring the effect of previous rate rises, rather than driving the economy into the ground by implementing even more.

The committee could also plausibly observe that by increasing borrowing costs for both firms and the Government, higher rates could provoke the very inflation they are designed to control.

Unfortunately, the MPC lacks the intellectual grit and cognitive diversity to do this – so the base rate will almost certainly be increased again next month, even if the July inflation number drops close to 6pc. And this latest GDP data, while rightly greeted as good news, makes such a rise even more likely.

Millions of savers, having received paltry returns on their money for years, would welcome another increase in interest rates – even though some high street banks are painfully slow to pass on enhanced rates on savings.

But higher rates, by hammering mortgage holders and firms – some 75pc of corporate debt is on a variable-rate basis – act as a serious drag on the economy. That’s why more and more independent economists are now saying that, with inflation falling, the MPC should hold fire.

Back in January, the International Monetary Fund characteristically predicted the UK would be the slowest-growing G7 economy during 2023.

It hasn’t turned out that way – with German GDP contracting in both the final quarter of 2022 and the first three months of this year – enduring the “recession” Britain has so far avoided. Europe’s largest economy also registered zero growth in the second quarter.

France, in contrast, grew 0.5pc between April and June, while US GDP expanded by a racy 2.4pc. Why so much better? I’d say the main reason relates to respective energy costs and the war in Ukraine.

Since Putin’s invasion, the US has doubled-down on its fracking revolution, increasing its energy output and turning itself into the world’s biggest exporter of liquified natural gas – not least by flogging LNG to Western European nations previously importing 40pc of their gas requirements from Russia.

As such, US households have been paying an average of just 18.9 cent-euros per kilowatt hour (c€/KWh) for electricity this summer, compared to 39.3 c€/KWh in Germany. This variation in energy costs also spreads to corporate users – particularly punishing for the German economy, given its highly energy-intensive manufacturing sector, previously heavily reliant on Russian gas.

With nuclear supplying no less than 70pc of its electricity, France has been far less exposed to the fallout from war in Ukraine, and related hikes in oil and gas prices. That’s why French households have been paying just 27.1 c€/KWh for their power – helping to keep growth ticking over, as the German economy has stalled.

Energy for British households, given the sky-high cost of backing up renewables and our chronic lack of gas storage, has been even higher this summer – at 45.2 c€/KWh. Yet we’ve managed to grow nonetheless.

We can only hope that a worsening of this Russia-Ukraine conflict, and renewed energy price spikes, don’t combine to derail the fall of inflation, and the cautious return of growth across the UK and Western Europe.

But if these geopolitical problems do escalate, the solution will have nothing at all to do with the Bank of England raising interest rates even more.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.