Bank of England forced to intervene again after mini-Budget chaos

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Getty Images)

The Bank of England has again been forced to intervene to restore orderly market conditions in Britain after the chaos caused by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.

It announced at 7am that it would widen the scope of its daily gilt purchase operations to include the buying of index-linked gilts. An index-linked gilt is a Government bond with the interest rate on it linked to inflation.

It said: “These additional operations will act as a further backstop to restore orderly market conditions by temporarily absorbing selling of index-linked gilts in excess of market intermediation capacity.

“As with the conventional gilt purchase operations, these additional index-linked gilt purchases will be time-limited and fully indemnified by HM Treasury.”

The move came as the Pound dipped slightly in overnight trade and the yields on long-term Government gilts were close to levels reached in the mayhem after the Chancellor’s mini-Budget on September 23.

Mr Kwarteng’s fiscal statement last month sent the cost of mortgages rising, with the average two-year fixed rate now well over six per cent.

Liz Truss and the Chancellor were forced by a revolt by Tory MPs to ditch their plan to axe the 45p top rate of tax, and face another rebellion if they try to link a rise in benefits with earnings rather than inflation.

But even after this 45p rate move, they had still announced £43 billion of unfunded tax cuts, with a £72 billion borrowing splurge alongside the £60 billion energy bills support package, which has been blamed for causing the Pound to nosedive and sparking turmoil in the markets.

Mr Kwarteng is due at the end of the month to publish a new fiscal statement, explaining how he will fund the tax cuts, with the prospect of major reductions in public spending.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said he will have to find spending cuts of more than £60 billion if he is to meet his target to get the public finances back under control.

The highly-respected think tank said it was not possible to deliver cuts on that scale through efficiency savings and “trimming the fat” and that it would require major cuts to public services.

At the same time analysts said failure to come up with a credible plan that convinces the markets the Government is committed to reducing its debt mountain could result in a worse crisis than 1976, when the Labour government was forced to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

They warned that rising interest rates as the Bank of England seeks to curb spiralling inflation were likely to result in a “bruising” increase in unemployment.

In its “green budget” report ahead of Mr Kwarteng’s statement, the IFS said Government borrowing now looked set to hit almost £200 billion this year - around double the £99 billion that was forecast at the time of the last budget in March.

Meanwhile an analysis by the investment bank Citi forecast that the economy is set to grow by an average of just 0.8 per cent a year for the next five years - far short of the 2.5 per cent “trend” rate of growth the Chancellor has said he wants to achieve.

The IFS said that on that basis, it would require a “fiscal tightening” of £62 billion in 2026-27 to stabilise debt levels - so even reversing all Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget tax cuts would not be enough.

Even if growth were to pick up by 0.25 per cent a year - described by the IFS as a “big increase” - the Chancellor would still have to find cuts of £40 billion.