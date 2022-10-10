Bank of England throws long-term lifeline to struggling pension funds - live updates

Bank of England Threadneedle Street bond pension quantitative easing - Alamy

The Bank of England has announced it will ramp up the scope of its £65bn intervention in gilt markets as part of an "orderly end" to the scheme ahead of its closure on Friday.

In a statement this morning, Threadneedle Street said the rate at which it is buying long-term government bonds will be ramped up from £5bn per day to £10bn per day.

Its decision comes after eight auctions so far in which the Bank offered to buy £40bn worth of bonds but only succeeded in buying £5bn worth.

The Bank has been purchasing the gilts using newly created money in a process known as quantitative easing.

On Monday Threadneedle Street also said it would also launch a "Temporary Expanded Collateral Repo Facility", aimed at providing liquidity to banks whose clients are struggling with sudden cash calls. That will continue beyond Friday.

The Bank first announced the bond-buying scheme on September 28 in a bid to calm market "dysfunction" following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget, which spooked investors and sent pension funds and gilt markets into a "doom-lop" of selling.

The crisis centred on so-called liability driven investment (LDI) funds, which pension schemes use to shield themselves against adverse moves in inflation and help match their liabilities with their assets.

08:44 AM

Bank of England seeks to avoid more bond market crunches

Andrew Bailey bank of england

The Bank of England is offering pension funds a longer-term prop as officials seek to avoid another crunch in bond markets which forced the institution into an emergency £65bn support scheme after the mini-budget, writes Tim Wallace, our Deputy Economics Editor.

The aim is to “restore market functioning in long-dated government bonds and reduce risks from contagion to credit conditions for UK households and businesses”, the Bank said, underlining the risk to the wider economy from a plunge in financial markets, which it described as “an unprecedented repricing in UK assets”.

Story continues

A new temporary repo scheme is on offer which will inject liquidity into the liability driven investment (LDI) funds which ran into trouble when the price of long-term Government bonds dropped, and the interest rate, or yield, increased.

Through their banks, the funds will be able to post their holdings of Government or corporate bonds at the Bank of England for 30 days in a type of loan known as a repo which frees up cash for the LDIs and reduces the risk of them having to dump the gilts onto the market at potentially fire-sale prices.

This scheme will run until November 10. Beyond that, permanent repo schemes exist to offer liquidity to banks, which can use the funds to support pension funds.

Meanwhile the emergency scheme launched in late September still has five days left to run. So far, the Bank has offered to buy £5bn each day of gilts with a maturity of 20 years or more, to stop a run in the market.

But as only £5bn of the £40bn so far offered has been taken up, the Bank is now going to offer to buy £10bn of gilts per day for the remainder of the scheme.

08:38 AM

Germany poised to finalise controversial €200bn energy bailout

A German commission tasked with drawing up the country's plans to shield consumers and businesses from soaring gas prices has reportedly agreed a set of proposals.

The draft plans will see the federal government hand households and firms a one-off payment worth one month's gas bill this year and a "price brake" from March or April, according to Reuters.

In a second phase, the state could subsidize 60-80pc of projected gas consumption, with consumers having to pay the remainder at market prices. It is meant to incentivise energy savings.

If adopted, the scheme would be paid for by a €200bn (£175bn) relief package Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government announced late last month to soften the impact of soaring energy prices on Europe's largest economy.

That package has drawn strong criticism from other EU countries, with one leader branding it "dangerous".

08:32 AM

US hits China with microchip sanctions

Shares in Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Tencent as well as in chipmakers slumped overnight, after the US imposed sanctions designed to hurt the Chinese chipmaking industry and slow Beijing's technological and military advances.

Per Reuters, the Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with US equipment.

The rules include blocking shipments of a broad array of chips for use in Chinese supercomputing systems that nations around the world rely on to develop nuclear weapons and other military technologies.

Some industry experts say the ban could also hit commercial data centers at Chinese tech giants.

Shares in Alibaba and Tencent dropped 3.3pc and 1.7pc, respectively on Monday.

An index measuring China's semiconductor firms tumbled nearly 6pc, and Shanghai's tech-focused board STAR Market declined 3.6pc.

The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in US policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s. If effective, they could hobble China's chip manufacturing industry by forcing American and foreign companies that use US technology to cut off support for some of China's leading factories and chip designers.

08:27 AM

Business on a knife edge

Business output and confidence fell by 2.05 points to 94.30 last month, hitting its lowest reading since February last year when the UK was in its third national lockdown, our Associate Editor and columnistBen Wright reports in his morning newsletter.

According to data from BDO, the accountancy group, a combination of higher energy costs, the falling pound and cost inflation has caused the amount of goods and services produced during the month to slump, indicating a recession.

Business optimism has now fallen for the sixth month in a row and companies are scaling back their hiring plans.

A separate survey conducted by the Institute of Directors found that the proportion of businesses that said their order book was strengthening plummeted from 41pc in July to 29pc last month.

Kitty Ussher, the IoD’s chief economist, said: “The economy is teetering on a knife edge.”

You can sign up to receive Ben's excellent Business Briefing newsletter here.

08:24 AM

Fed fears and China spook markets, as UK picks up "bleak baton"

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, is blaming this morning's drop in the FTSE indices on investor expectations that the US Federal Reserve will continue to ratchet up interest rates to "maintain its aggressive assault on inflation".

Markets have pencilled in a likely 0.75pc interest rate hike in November, he explains.

Meanwhile, gloomy economic data from China and new US trade restrictions on microchips affecting Beijing's biggest tech companies have also spooked traders. Hunter adds:

The bleak baton was inevitably passed on to the UK, where markets dipped in early trade. With inflation being an important theme for the week, the next step for the Bank of England in its own aggressive hiking policy will remain in mind, while unemployment numbers and GDP will add further colour to the outlook. With sterling stumbling once more as full details of the government’s “fiscal event” are awaited, the FTSE250 continues to shoulder most of the pessimism, with the index down by almost 27pc in the year to date. Nor is the FTSE100 exempt from the general gloom, although in relative terms the premier index remains an outperformer, having dropped by just under 6pc in the year to date. Its exposure to an oil price which is still ahead by 25pc this year and to any number of defensive (and in some cases inflation hedging) stocks has limited the downside, even in the face of the undoubted challenges to come.

08:18 AM

FTSE indices plunge as UK market opens

london ftse 100 stocks

London's main FTSE indexes have both plunged into the red this morning after UK markets opened.

The blue chip FTSE 100 is down by about 0.4, at 6,962.39.

And the FTSE 250 index of mid-sized companies has fallen by 0.6pc, to 17,246.86.

It's a gloomy start to the week after both indices made total gains of about 1pc last week.

08:12 AM

Investec "not yet convinced" the housing market will crash

housing market investec prices house crash fall

Aynsley Lammin, an analyst at investment bank Investec, has an interesting not out this morning on the housing sector.

Despite fears over rising mortgage rates, he says the bank is "not yet convinced" that the housing market is set for a crash.

This is partly due to the strong jobs market, reduced pressures on income (possible due to the Government's energy support package) and generally good mortgage availability.

That is balanced against surging mortgage interest rates, which have made affordability "an increasingly serious issue for the housing market".

But Lammin believes this is most likely to result in a drop in transaction volumes and a flatlining, "at best", of price growth rather than a big crash. He says:

While the housing market has been pushed closer to the edge with mortgage rates looking likely to settle at 5pc to 6pc, we are not yet convinced that it will face a severe downturn and price correction.

Capital Economics and Credit Suisse have both predicted that prices could plunge by between 10pc and 15pc if interest rates rise to 6pc, as financial markets predict they will.

08:00 AM

Hiring nose dives after mini-Budget

Hiring for permanent jobs "nose dived" after Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget last month, according to figures from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies.

The recruitment sector trade body says the number of permanent jobs added the week after the mini-Budget was down by 9pc compared to the week before.

Contract jobs also fell -9pc, The association says it suggests that the Chancellor's announcement "impacted economic confidence and, in turn, recruitment activity".

Ann Swain, the group's chief executive, adds:

The Chancellor’s Mini Budget certainly had an impact on the economy. While there were steps that we welcomed such as the repeal of IR35 regulation, it’s clear from this latest data that the announcement impacted the recruitment market, with hiring activity dropping in the week that followed the Chancellor’s statement. September was a month like no other for the UK, with the death of the Queen and a new Prime Minister all hitting the economy in short succession. We certainly hope that the recruitment market will pick up again in October, but with uncertainty still on the cards and skills shortages remaining a struggle for UK businesses, the final quarter of 2022 may not end on the highs we saw at the beginning of the year.

07:54 AM

Awkward: Kwasi heads to IMF summit

Kwasi Kwarteng imf meeting chancellor uk government

When Kwasi Kwarteng arrives at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank today, there may be more than a few awkward moments.

After all, little over a fortnight ago, the Chancellor was being accused by his hosts in Washington DC of threatening financial stability with his ill-received mini-Budget.

“We do not recommend large and untargeted fiscal packages at this juncture, as it is important that fiscal policy does not work at cross purposes to monetary policy,” the IMF warned in its highly unusual criticism, which urged Mr Kwarteng to reverse his tax cuts.

But after U-turning on cutting the top rate of tax and facing pressure from financial markets to show how he will balance the books, Mr Kwarteng will probably want to avoid another bust-up this week.

07:38 AM

Bank of England doubles bond buying programme to £10bn a day

Good morning.

5 things to start your day

1) Businesses risk disaster from pension overhaul Sweeping new rules designed to prevent a repeat of the BHS pensions scandal will cost businesses £30bn and push hundreds of companies to the brink of collapse, the Government has been warned.

2) Rees-Mogg sets out plan to keep hospitals going if gas runs short The Business Secretary has told gas suppliers to keep flows running for as long as possible to users where cut-offs would put lives or welfare at risk, likely including hospitals and nursing homes.

3) 50 pubs closing every month as inflation crisis bites New figures show that there are now around 39,800 pubs in England and Wales, with the number of closures accelerating in summer.

4) Tech chiefs at war over future of the funding that helped forge Silicon Roundabout Tech Nation is expected to lose a critical Government grant, the Digital Growth Fund, which makes up the majority of its revenues and is worth £12m over the next two years.

5) Indian trade talks hit data deadlock​ Whitehall sources said International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch may pursue multiple “iterative” trade deals with the protectionist Indian government amid fears that any deal struck before the Diwali deadline will prove “thin”.

What happened overnight

Stocks slipped in Asia on Monday after a surprise drop in US unemployment quashed any thought of a pivot on policy tightening ahead of a reading on inflation which is expected to see core prices move higher again.

Geopolitical tensions added to the uncertainty as markets waited to see how the Kremlin might respond to the blast that hit Russia's only bridge to Crimea.

Holidays in Japan and South Korea made for thin trading in Asia, while the Treasury market is also shut on Monday.

S&P 500 futures led the early action with a drop of 0.4pc, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.5pc ahead of the start of Q3 earnings later this week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.4pc. Nikkei futures traded at 26,575 compared to Friday's cash close of 27,116.

Chinese blue chips fell 0.9pc after a survey showed the first contraction in services activity in four months.

Coming up today