Bank of England scrambles to protect households from pension ‘contagion’ - live updates

The Bank of England has announced it will ramp up the scope of its £65bn intervention in gilt markets as part of an "orderly end" to the scheme ahead of its closure on Friday.

In a statement this morning, Threadneedle Street said the rate at which it is buying long-term government bonds will be ramped up from £5bn per day to £10bn per day.

Its decision comes after eight auctions so far in which the Bank offered to buy £40bn worth of bonds but only succeeded in buying £5bn worth.

The Bank has been purchasing the gilts using newly created money in a process known as quantitative easing.

On Monday Threadneedle Street also said it would also launch a "Temporary Expanded Collateral Repo Facility", aimed at providing liquidity to banks whose clients are struggling with sudden cash calls. That will continue beyond Friday.

The Bank first announced the bond-buying scheme on September 28 in a bid to calm market "dysfunction" following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget, which spooked investors and sent pension funds and gilt markets into a "doom-lop" of selling.

The crisis centred on so-called liability driven investment (LDI) funds, which pension schemes use to shield themselves against adverse moves in inflation and help match their liabilities with their assets.

Austria rebels against EU plan to label nuclear power and gas "green"

Austria has rebelled against EU plans to label investment in gas and nuclear power as "green" and is urging other member states to join a legal challenge against them.

Vienna has filed a legal challenge against the proposals and has already been backed by Luxembourg.

Leonore Gewessler, the Austrian energy minister, said: "I find it irresponsible and unreasonable.

"We're in talks with other EU governments who could join us as supporting parties in the proceedings."

At issue is the EU's rulebook for defining which investments can be labelled climate friendly. They are meant to guide investors towards green projects that will help achieve the bloc's "net zero" emissions targets.

The European Commission in February proposed a law that would add gas and nuclear power plants to the EU rulebook, enabling investors to label and market investments in them as green.

But the proposal had been delayed by more than a year amid intense lobbying from governments and industries.

Fashion favourite of Prince and Princess of Wales mulls debt deal

Joules

Joules is considering a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) restructuring process as part of its turnaround plans.

The fashion and lifestyle brand, a favourite of the Prince and Princess of Wales, says it is assessing its ongoing financing requirements, including the possibility of an equity raise.

It said this remains the company's focus but that a CVA - which typically involves a firm agreeing delayed or reduced payments to landlords or other creditors - is "one of a number of alternatives".

It comes after reports by Sky News that the struggling retail brand is in talks with specialists from Interpath Advisory over a process which could potentially pave the way for store closures, rent reductions and job cuts.

The Leicestershire-based brand employs around 1,000 people and runs around 130 stores.

Fed chair who battled 2008 crisis wins Nobel Prize for economic science

Ben Bernanke, the former US Federal Reserve chairman who steered the institution through the financial crisis, has been jointly awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in economic sciences.

He received the award for “research on banks and financial crises" with fellow economists Douglas W Diamond and Philip H Dybvig.

The three will share the 10 million-kronor (£800,000) award, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in Stockholm on Monday.

The prize in economic sciences was established by Sweden’s central bank in 1968, adding another category to existing ones lauding achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, peace and literature.

Those were created in the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite, who died in 1896.

Shares in electricity generators fall as Government "effectively mulls windfall tax"

Shares in Centrica, Drax and SSE have plunged following a report that ministers are considering a "revenue cap" for renewable power generators which has been likened to a windfall tax.

Centrica is down 2.6pc, Drax by 4.4pc and SSE by 0.5pc this morning.

It comes after the Financial Times claimed legislation to impose a revenue cap could be laid as soon as this week.

Liz Truss has previously insisted she will not hit the industry with any more windfall taxes because the Prime Minister wants to encourage energy companies to invest, to help Britain become self-sustaining.

But Martin Young, an energy analyst at Investec, says this plan is essentially a windfall tax in all but name:

Suggestions that the government is seeking to unilaterally impose a revenue cap on the renewable generators... is akin to the referee coming out for the second half with a different ball as one side didn’t like the half-time score. With a clear need to bring forward significant investment in the electricity value chain, the possibility of unilateral intervention, and asymmetric risk, is deeply worrying and a negative signal to investment.

After hitting North Sea oil companies, the Government has also been considering a windfall tax on generators because currently wind and solar farms built before 2014 can sell electricity at the market rate while also benefiting from government subsidies.

This has allowed some to reap huge windfalls as gas-driven electricity prices have surged this year.

Gas prices fall on strong LNG imports and French nuclear bounceback

lng tanker

British and European wholesale gas prices have fallen today following strong imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and an improved electricity output from nuclear power plants in France.

The European benchmark gas price tumbled for the second day to €153 per megawatt hour on Monday, while the UK price fell to 270 pence per therm compared to 285 pence on Friday.

Gas supply from Britain’s LNG terminals was forecast at 76 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Monday, up from around 60 mcm the previous day, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon.

Nine LNG tankers are currently scheduled to arrive in Britain by the end of the month.

The return to service of some French nuclear plants is expected to help curb gas demand for power generation in Europe.

The Paluel 1, Paluel 3, Belleville 1, Bugey 2 and Nogent 1 reactors, accounting for more than 6 gigawatts of capacity have all returned to service since Friday.

Greg Hands appointed trade minister (again)

Tory MP Greg Hands has been appointed as the Government's new Trade Minister. Again.

Eagle-eyed readers may have spotted Mr Hands previously served as a trade minister under Theresa May and then again under Boris Johnson.

A spooky/scary/horrifying medium-term fiscal plan?

As others have pointed out, someone at the Treasury clearly has a sense of humour: The date for Kwasi Kwarteng's new medium-term fiscal plan is Halloween.

If it goes badly (and let's be honest, given recent events that is entirely possible), then that could certainly end up looking like a bit of an own goal...

Medium-term fiscal plan will be published on Halloween.



Chancellor's fiscal plan and OBR forecasts brought forward to Oct 31

Get your red pens and calendars out.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the Chancellor, will publish the Government's medium term fiscal plan and independent forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility on October 31, the Treasury has announced.

That is earlier than the date previously mooted, on November 23.

The plan will put more meat on the bones of the Chancellor's pledge to enact supply-side reforms to the economy, which he says are needed to stimulate growth, and rein in public spending.

It comes after markets reacted badly to Mr Kwarteng's mini-Budget last month and MPs urged the Chancellor to bring forward both the OBR analysis and his medium-term plan.

Tory MP Mel Stride, chairman of the Treasury select committee, was among those calling for an earlier date:

Environment Secretary part of "anti-growth coalition", says solar industry

Ranil Jayawardena environment secretary solar power farm land ban crackdown

Liz Truss turned her fire on the so-called "anti-growth coalition" during her Conservative Party conference speech, accusing a string of allegedly subversive groups of holding Britain's economy back.

But in something of a twist, the latest person accused of being part of this dastardly gang of malcontents is... her own Environment Secretary.

The solar industry has angrily accused Ranil Jayawardena of fueling "false and baseless" claims that solar farms are threatening the country's food security. They say the reported crackdown he is planning against development on agricultural land will "severely restrict" solar power in England.

Chris Hewett, chief executive of industry association Solar Energy UK, says:

The UK solar sector is alarmed by attempts to put major planning rules in the way of cheap, homegrown energy. Solar power is the answer to so many needs and policy demands: it will cut energy bills, deliver energy security, boost growth and help rural economies. Ranil Jayawardena’s opposition to solar farms must surely make him part of the anti-growth coalition.

Solar Energy UK argues that solar farms provide farmers with more diverse sources of income while reducing the UK's cost of electricity and reducing our dependence on natural gas, which has rocketed in price.

However, opponents say the developments blight huge swathes of the countryside and incentivise farmers to abandon more traditional agricultural work.

HS2 burrowers complete milestone as London tunnels reach 4 miles

hs2 tunnel

The two 2,000-tonne boring machines digging HS2’s longest tunnels are now four miles into their 10 mile drive under the Chilterns, according to project bosses.

It is part of work to burrow the London tunnels for the high speed rail project, which will link the capital with the Midlands and the North.

Lawyers suspend weeks-long strike after accepting pay deal

British lawyers will end a weeks-long strike on Monday after voting to accept the government's pay offer, their union said.

The Criminal Barristers Association (CBA), which has more than 2,000 members and represents barristers in England and Wales, said roughly 57pc of trial lawyers balloted on the government's pay offer had accepted it.

As a result, the strike is due to end at 4pm today.

Criminal barristers walked out indefinitely on September 5, refusing to take on new cases after weeks of intermittent action over the summer in a dispute over government funding.

The government offered a 54 million pound investment along with a 15pc fee rise for criminal barristers that would apply to the vast majority of cases currently in the Crown Court.

The CBA described the offer as an "overdue start", saying it would hold another ballot for a strike if it is not implemented.

Solar power schemes "to be banned" on most farmland by ministers - report

solar farm panels power

Also making waves this morning is a report in the Guardian that the new Environment Secretary, Ranil Jayawardena, is seeking to ban solar power projects from most English farmland.

He plans to do this by tweaking the definitions of land that councils can allow the schemes to be built on, so that sites considered less valuable previously would now be protected.

The proposal could threaten the solar power plans in the Government's energy security strategy, which was only published in April (under Boris Johnson).

That strategy said it expected solar deployment to to increase "five-fold" by 2035.

But the building of solar projects on farmland has long been controversial, with countryside campaigners loudly opposed.

Simon Evans, deputy editor of Carbon Brief, tweets:

Every 5GW of new solar would cut UK gas imports by 2%



Some (sorely needed) good news on gas

Aslak Berg, a former think tank wonk and Norwegian civil servant, this morning points out that EU gas storage figures are looking reasonably peachy:

That's at least one positive to bank as the Continent faces up to what, by all accounts, is still expected to be a difficult winter.

Meanwhile, Tom Haddon, an energy expert at consultancy Arcadis, chips in to say that amount of liquified natural gas (LNG) destined for Europe should improve things further:

French oil strikes continue, hobbling refineries

france french oil strikes unions total exxonmobil

Strikes that have hit French oil refineries and storage sites are continuing today, as workers at TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil's Esso France demand higher wages.

The strikes have added to pressure on President Emmanuel Macron's government, which is already facing discontent among the public over inflation and higher household bills.

The Government faces a row with lawyers (again) over dirty money rules

old bailey justice lawyers law criminal

Ministers face a battle this week with the legal profession over plans to crack down on “enabler” lawyers who turn a blind eye to kleptocrats and Russian oligarchs.

Under a new bill proposed by ministers, the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) will get beefed-up powers to hit lawyers and law firms with unlimited fines if they breach dirty money rules.

The changes are aimed at deterring fraud, money laundering and sanctions evasion and are supported by transparency campaigners, who say lawyers currently enjoy almost “unique” protections from some regulations.

But the plans are opposed by The Law Society, which represents the legal profession. The society says it is “extremely concerned” about the SRA gaining more powers and has vowed to lobby MPs this week for changes.

In a report due to be published next week, charities Spotlight on Corruption and Global Integrity warn that many law firms are flouting anti-money laundering rules with near impunity.

The proposals to hand the SRA more powers are in the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill, which is due for its second reading in Parliament on Thursday.

It puts lawyers - many of whom have already been striking - at loggerheads with the Government over yet another issue.

Bank of England seeks to avoid more bond market crunches

Andrew Bailey bank of england

The Bank of England is offering pension funds a longer-term prop as officials seek to avoid another crunch in bond markets which forced the institution into an emergency £65bn support scheme after the mini-budget, writes Tim Wallace, our Deputy Economics Editor.

The aim is to “restore market functioning in long-dated government bonds and reduce risks from contagion to credit conditions for UK households and businesses”, the Bank said, underlining the risk to the wider economy from a plunge in financial markets, which it described as “an unprecedented repricing in UK assets”.

A new temporary repo scheme is on offer which will inject liquidity into the liability driven investment (LDI) funds which ran into trouble when the price of long-term Government bonds dropped, and the interest rate, or yield, increased.

Through their banks, the funds will be able to post their holdings of Government or corporate bonds at the Bank of England for 30 days in a type of loan known as a repo which frees up cash for the LDIs and reduces the risk of them having to dump the gilts onto the market at potentially fire-sale prices.

This scheme will run until November 10. Beyond that, permanent repo schemes exist to offer liquidity to banks, which can use the funds to support pension funds.

Meanwhile the emergency scheme launched in late September still has five days left to run. So far, the Bank has offered to buy £5bn each day of gilts with a maturity of 20 years or more, to stop a run in the market.

But as only £5bn of the £40bn so far offered has been taken up, the Bank is now going to offer to buy £10bn of gilts per day for the remainder of the scheme.

Germany poised to finalise controversial €200bn energy bailout

A German commission tasked with drawing up the country's plans to shield consumers and businesses from soaring gas prices has reportedly agreed a set of proposals.

The draft plans will see the federal government hand households and firms a one-off payment worth one month's gas bill this year and a "price brake" from March or April, according to Reuters.

In a second phase, the state could subsidize 60-80pc of projected gas consumption, with consumers having to pay the remainder at market prices. It is meant to incentivise energy savings.

If adopted, the scheme would be paid for by a €200bn (£175bn) relief package Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government announced late last month to soften the impact of soaring energy prices on Europe's largest economy.

That package has drawn strong criticism from other EU countries, with one leader branding it "dangerous".

US hits China with microchip sanctions

Shares in Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Tencent as well as in chipmakers slumped overnight, after the US imposed sanctions designed to hurt the Chinese chipmaking industry and slow Beijing's technological and military advances.

Per Reuters, the Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with US equipment.

The rules include blocking shipments of a broad array of chips for use in Chinese supercomputing systems that nations around the world rely on to develop nuclear weapons and other military technologies.

Some industry experts say the ban could also hit commercial data centers at Chinese tech giants.

Shares in Alibaba and Tencent dropped 3.3pc and 1.7pc, respectively on Monday.

An index measuring China's semiconductor firms tumbled nearly 6pc, and Shanghai's tech-focused board STAR Market declined 3.6pc.

The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in US policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s. If effective, they could hobble China's chip manufacturing industry by forcing American and foreign companies that use US technology to cut off support for some of China's leading factories and chip designers.

Business on a knife edge

Business output and confidence fell by 2.05 points to 94.30 last month, hitting its lowest reading since February last year when the UK was in its third national lockdown, our Associate Editor and columnistBen Wright reports in his morning newsletter.

According to data from BDO, the accountancy group, a combination of higher energy costs, the falling pound and cost inflation has caused the amount of goods and services produced during the month to slump, indicating a recession.

Business optimism has now fallen for the sixth month in a row and companies are scaling back their hiring plans.

A separate survey conducted by the Institute of Directors found that the proportion of businesses that said their order book was strengthening plummeted from 41pc in July to 29pc last month.

Kitty Ussher, the IoD’s chief economist, said: “The economy is teetering on a knife edge.”

Fed fears and China spook markets, as UK picks up "bleak baton"

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, is blaming this morning's drop in the FTSE indices on investor expectations that the US Federal Reserve will continue to ratchet up interest rates to "maintain its aggressive assault on inflation".

Markets have pencilled in a likely 0.75pc interest rate hike in November, he explains.

Meanwhile, gloomy economic data from China and new US trade restrictions on microchips affecting Beijing's biggest tech companies have also spooked traders. Hunter adds:

The bleak baton was inevitably passed on to the UK, where markets dipped in early trade. With inflation being an important theme for the week, the next step for the Bank of England in its own aggressive hiking policy will remain in mind, while unemployment numbers and GDP will add further colour to the outlook. With sterling stumbling once more as full details of the government’s “fiscal event” are awaited, the FTSE250 continues to shoulder most of the pessimism, with the index down by almost 27pc in the year to date. Nor is the FTSE100 exempt from the general gloom, although in relative terms the premier index remains an outperformer, having dropped by just under 6pc in the year to date. Its exposure to an oil price which is still ahead by 25pc this year and to any number of defensive (and in some cases inflation hedging) stocks has limited the downside, even in the face of the undoubted challenges to come.

FTSE indices plunge as UK market opens

london ftse 100 stocks

London's main FTSE indexes have both plunged into the red this morning after UK markets opened.

The blue chip FTSE 100 is down by about 0.4, at 6,962.39.

And the FTSE 250 index of mid-sized companies has fallen by 0.6pc, to 17,246.86.

It's a gloomy start to the week after both indices made total gains of about 1pc last week.

Investec "not yet convinced" the housing market will crash

housing market investec prices house crash fall

Aynsley Lammin, an analyst at investment bank Investec, has an interesting not out this morning on the housing sector.

Despite fears over rising mortgage rates, he says the bank is "not yet convinced" that the housing market is set for a crash.

This is partly due to the strong jobs market, reduced pressures on income (possible due to the Government's energy support package) and generally good mortgage availability.

That is balanced against surging mortgage interest rates, which have made affordability "an increasingly serious issue for the housing market".

But Lammin believes this is most likely to result in a drop in transaction volumes and a flatlining, "at best", of price growth rather than a big crash. He says:

While the housing market has been pushed closer to the edge with mortgage rates looking likely to settle at 5pc to 6pc, we are not yet convinced that it will face a severe downturn and price correction.

Capital Economics and Credit Suisse have both predicted that prices could plunge by between 10pc and 15pc if interest rates rise to 6pc, as financial markets predict they will.

Hiring nose dives after mini-Budget

Hiring for permanent jobs "nose dived" after Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget last month, according to figures from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies.

The recruitment sector trade body says the number of permanent jobs added the week after the mini-Budget was down by 9pc compared to the week before.

Contract jobs also fell -9pc, The association says it suggests that the Chancellor's announcement "impacted economic confidence and, in turn, recruitment activity".

Ann Swain, the group's chief executive, adds:

The Chancellor’s Mini Budget certainly had an impact on the economy. While there were steps that we welcomed such as the repeal of IR35 regulation, it’s clear from this latest data that the announcement impacted the recruitment market, with hiring activity dropping in the week that followed the Chancellor’s statement. September was a month like no other for the UK, with the death of the Queen and a new Prime Minister all hitting the economy in short succession. We certainly hope that the recruitment market will pick up again in October, but with uncertainty still on the cards and skills shortages remaining a struggle for UK businesses, the final quarter of 2022 may not end on the highs we saw at the beginning of the year.

Awkward: Kwasi heads to IMF summit

Kwasi Kwarteng imf meeting chancellor uk government

When Kwasi Kwarteng arrives at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank today, there may be more than a few awkward moments.

After all, little over a fortnight ago, the Chancellor was being accused by his hosts in Washington DC of threatening financial stability with his ill-received mini-Budget.

“We do not recommend large and untargeted fiscal packages at this juncture, as it is important that fiscal policy does not work at cross purposes to monetary policy,” the IMF warned in its highly unusual criticism, which urged Mr Kwarteng to reverse his tax cuts.

But after U-turning on cutting the top rate of tax and facing pressure from financial markets to show how he will balance the books, Mr Kwarteng will probably want to avoid another bust-up this week.

Bank of England doubles bond buying programme to £10bn a day

Good morning.

The Bank of England has announced it will ramp up the scope of its £65bn intervention in gilt markets as part of an "orderly end" to the scheme ahead of its closure on Friday.

In a statement this morning, Threadneedle Street said the rate at which it is buying long-term government bonds will be ramped up from £5bn per day to £10bn per day.

Its decision comes after eight auctions so far in which the Bank offered to buy £40bn worth of bonds but only succeeded in buying £5bn worth.

The Bank has been purchasing the gilts using newly created money in a process known as quantitative easing.

On Monday Threadneedle Street also said it would also launch a "Temporary Expanded Collateral Repo Facility", aimed at providing liquidity to banks whose clients are struggling with sudden cash calls. That will continue beyond Friday.

The Bank first announced the bond-buying scheme on September 28 in a bid to calm market "dysfunction" following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget, which spooked investors and sent pension funds and gilt markets into a "doom-lop" of selling.

The crisis centred on so-called liability driven investment (LDI) funds, which pension schemes use to shield themselves against adverse moves in inflation and help match their liabilities with their assets.

5 things to start your day

1) Businesses risk disaster from pension overhaul Sweeping new rules designed to prevent a repeat of the BHS pensions scandal will cost businesses £30bn and push hundreds of companies to the brink of collapse, the Government has been warned.

2) Rees-Mogg sets out plan to keep hospitals going if gas runs short The Business Secretary has told gas suppliers to keep flows running for as long as possible to users where cut-offs would put lives or welfare at risk, likely including hospitals and nursing homes.

3) 50 pubs closing every month as inflation crisis bites New figures show that there are now around 39,800 pubs in England and Wales, with the number of closures accelerating in summer.

4) Tech chiefs at war over future of the funding that helped forge Silicon Roundabout Tech Nation is expected to lose a critical Government grant, the Digital Growth Fund, which makes up the majority of its revenues and is worth £12m over the next two years.

5) Indian trade talks hit data deadlock​ Whitehall sources said International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch may pursue multiple “iterative” trade deals with the protectionist Indian government amid fears that any deal struck before the Diwali deadline will prove “thin”.

What happened overnight

Stocks slipped in Asia on Monday after a surprise drop in US unemployment quashed any thought of a pivot on policy tightening ahead of a reading on inflation which is expected to see core prices move higher again.

Geopolitical tensions added to the uncertainty as markets waited to see how the Kremlin might respond to the blast that hit Russia's only bridge to Crimea.

Holidays in Japan and South Korea made for thin trading in Asia, while the Treasury market is also shut on Monday.

S&P 500 futures led the early action with a drop of 0.4pc, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.5pc ahead of the start of Q3 earnings later this week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.4pc. Nikkei futures traded at 26,575 compared to Friday's cash close of 27,116.

Chinese blue chips fell 0.9pc after a survey showed the first contraction in services activity in four months.

