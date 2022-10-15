The Bank of England’s £40bn push to stop another ‘Lehman moment’

Rachel Millard
·5 min read
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has been forced to authorise massive interventions to keep the UK bond market afloat - Drew Angerer/ Getty Images North America
The Bank of England has spent billions putting out fires in the pension sector – but Andrew Bailey is about to spend even more putting out another blaze in the energy markets.

Surging and volatile gas and power prices have triggered warnings about the “energy sector’s version of Lehman Brothers” as traders battle huge cash calls.

On Monday the Bank of England will start offering guarantees on certain bank loans to energy companies, as it tries to prevent collapses that could ricochet through the financial system.

The £40bn Energy Markets Financing Scheme (EMFS), put in place by the Bank alongside the Treasury, has echoes of the support provided to businesses to help them through the coronavirus crisis.

Yet at a time of surging public spending, experts warn it will need to be carefully designed, to avoid promoting reckless trading or a failure to help those who really need it.

“I think everyone would recognise that there is a greater risk of a liquidity crunch here that needs some form of help,” says James Maycock, partner, commodities and carbon trading, at KPMG.

“But the devil will be in the details, so we need to see what the mechanics look like.”

Shortages of gas worsened by cuts in supply since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have wreaked havoc in energy markets, pushing up prices and causing wild swings.

Governments around Europe have been forced to step in to shield consumers from the impact. In the UK, the Government is subsidising household and businesses’ bills at an estimated cost of £60bn over the next six months alone.

The price surges pose major problems for companies buying and selling gas and electricity. Many often buy energy supplies well in advance, meaning there is a large time gap between trades and delivery.

Companies and traders buying on the futures market, as it is known, have to put up some money up front to cover the risk of non-payment or non-delivery. Many also take out complex bets to cover the risk of price moves, which also require collateral.

Requirements on any trade can fluctuate by the day and volatility tends to make them higher. In some cases, traders are believed to have been asked for more than the contract value to cover the positions, compared to pre-crisis requests of 10-15pc on average.

While they will eventually get the money back, the requirements are a huge burden on companies’ finances. Equinor, Norway’s state-owned gas giant, said in early September that total margin calls for European energy companies probably amounted to about $1.5trn [£1.3trn], Reuters reported.

Mika Lintila, Finland's economics minster, has warned the problem has “all the ingredients for the energy sector’s version of Lehman Brothers”.

Centrica, the owner of British Gas, was in September reportedly in talks with banks over billions of pounds of extra credit as a preemptive measure.

There is evidence of strain on the banking system too. In September, the European Banking Authority regulator said soaring support for energy firms meant banks were “reaching a point where internal risk limits are beginning to bind”.

It added: “It is also clear that banks are becoming more and more cautious in taking on additional risk in order to support their clients…

“[...] Going forward, it is likely that banks will become more selective in providing further support.”

Nordstream - DANISH DEFENCE/AFP via Getty Images
Nordstream - DANISH DEFENCE/AFP via Getty Images

Germany has been forced to nationalise gas importer Uniper, pumping about $29bn into the company. The Danish, Finnish and Swedish governments are also guaranteeing lending for collateral, in schemes worth about $10-$24bn each.

Under the UK’s scheme, the Bank of England will provide a 100pc guarantee on “additional lending” to energy firms, over and above the usual loans they get from banks.

It will be designed to be used for short-term, last-resort support, the Bank says, aimed at helping energy firms “manage risk in a cost-effective way”. Liz Truss, the Prime Minister, has said the scheme will be worth up to £40bn, although this is believed to be an estimate rather than a limit.

The move has been welcomed by energy traders. Eligibility criteria published so far have raised questions, however. The Bank says that to qualify for support, businesses will need to be “in sound financial health and make a material contribution to the liquidity of UK energy markets”.

That criteria, published in late September, marked a change to an earlier wording that said firms would need to “have a UK presence, and play a significant role in UK electricity or gas markets”.

Leen Broekhuizen, director, commodities and carbon trading at KPMG, says the thresholds set around the credit-worthiness of the borrower and the degree of liquidity the borrower is placing in the system are going to be key.

“A small electricity retailer may not be providing liquidity; it's just a user of the system. But if it can't afford to use the system, it's going to suffer,” he adds.

Some critics are also calling for greater protections.

“The terms of the scheme should ensure that beneficiaries aren’t able to use cheap funding to enrich shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payouts, and that firms are committed to decarbonisation,” says Fran Boait, executive director at the non-profit group Positive Money.

The terms of the Bank of England’s recent bond buying scheme, launched to help pension funds struggling with liquidity issues, had to be tightened amid speculation that hedge funds were seeking to profit from the programme. There will be fears that opportunistic traders in the energy sector could seek to exploit the new system in a similar way.

Despite the scheme being just hours away from launch, full details of how the loans will work have yet to be released. Given the pressure on public finances, when details are finally released they are sure to be closely scrutinised.

