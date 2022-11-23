Bank deposit rates lag changes in Fed policy rate, NY Fed analysts say

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: New York Federal Reserve building is seen in Manhattan

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. savers are being left behind by the Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign of interest rate rises, and that's unlikely to change soon.

New research from the New York Fed says bank deposit rates have long failed to catch up with changes in short-term rates. And in the current cycle of swift short-term rate hikes, this gap between the U.S. central bank's short-term rate target and what banks are willing to pay on deposits is likely to get worse for at least a while.

Banks aren't matching Fed rate rises because in effect they don't have to. "Deposits have increased significantly as a source of funding for the banking sector," New York Fed analysts Alena Kang-Landsberg and Matthew Plosser wrote in a research paper released by the regional bank this week. "One reason banks may be reluctant to raise deposit rates is that they have more deposits than they really need, so they are willing to allow depositors to seek better rates elsewhere."

The failure of deposit rates on the $18 trillion that banks hold to keep up with a rising federal funds rate is sand in the gears of monetary policy.

When the Fed changes rates, it relies on the financial system to propagate those changes to the broader financial system. The U.S. central bank has raised its short-term target rate from the near-zero level in March to its current setting of between 3.75% and 4.00%. It is almost certain to raise rates again next month and then again in 2023, as it heads to a target policy rate that could hit 5% or higher.

Higher rates are aimed at restraining economic momentum, which is what the Fed wants as it seeks to lower the highest levels of inflation seen in 40 years. Key parts of the financial system have responded: mortgage rates have soared, cratering housing activity, and car loans are more expensive. Asset markets have in general had a rough go of it, with considerable wealth destruction.

But on the flip side, those higher rates aren't making it to the retail level. According to Bankrate, the national average interest rate for a savings deposit account is 0.18% as of a Nov. 16 survey.

Meanwhile, major banks and money managers are reaping big windfalls from the increases in the federal funds rate. The Fed pays deposit-taking banks 3.9% to park money at the central bank, and a 3.8% rate to money market funds and other eligible firms to do likewise. The Fed is currently paying those banks so much that it is now technically losing money after turning massive profits in recent years.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Paul Simao)

Latest Stories

  • Dow futures rise 40 pts; Fed minutes, jobless claims, Michigan sentiment in focus

    U.S. stocks are seen opening with small gains Wednesday, with investors wary ahead of the release of the minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting as well as significant economic data. At 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 40 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 Futures traded 5 points, or 0.1% higher, and Nasdaq 100 Futures climbed 20 points, or 0.2%. The main stock indices closed higher Tuesday, supported by a number of Federal Reserve officials making the case for a smaller interest rate hike in December.

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking

  • NHL notebook: Early season 'Fire Lindy' chants didn't 'sit well' with surging Devils

    Miles Wood was in his car and not in a good mood. New Jersey Devils fans were in the same boat for different reasons. A team with heightened expectations after a mostly miserable decade had just dropped its second straight game to open a season that was supposed to be different. And the locals were already extremely restless. Chants of "Fire Lindy" directed at veteran head coach Lindy Ruff rained down from the stands inside Prudential Center that night. "We've definitely been in the soup for a c

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Jets' Washington shining as assistant after All-Pro career

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Washington loved being on the sideline as a head coach, leading his football squad on game days and pushing them hard all week during practice. Well, maybe a little too much. Especially since it was only middle school. “It was a great experience and it taught me so much because it was like, man, you know what, Leon? These players don’t see it like you see it,” the New York Jets assistant coach and former running back and All-Pro kick returner said with a smile. "Ma

  • Australian punter Haggerty could be secret weapon in Grey Cup for Argos

    REGINA — John Haggerty could be the Toronto Argonauts' secret weapon Sunday. The Australian-born punter will complete his first CFL season trying to help Toronto defeat Winnipeg in the Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium. The Argos have won in their last six trips to the CFL final while the Bombers, who posted a league-best 15-3 record, are looking for a third consecutive championship. Haggerty will certainly be a double threat for Toronto. The six-foot-five, 225-pound Haggerty has the ability to drive a

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Texans coach Smith doesn't blame Mills for team's latest dud

    HOUSTON (AP) — A combative and irritated Lovie Smith spent most of his postgame news conference on Sunday deflecting questions about why quarterback Davis Mills hasn’t been benched after the Houston Texans were embarrassed at home in their worst performance of the season. Mills threw two interceptions, the first of which was returned for a touchdown, and Houston mustered a season-low 148 yards of offense in a 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders. “I’m going to watch the video is what I’m goin

  • Toronto FC paves the way for return of Spanish midfielder Víctor Vázquez

    Toronto FC has selected Víctor Vázquez in Stage 2 of the Major League Soccer re-entry draft, paving the way for the Spanish midfielder's second stint with the club. The 35-year-old Vázquez joined TFC ahead of the 2017 MLS season and helped the Reds to a treble with victories in the MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship. Vázquez returned for the 2018 season but was limited to 21 games due to injury and joined Qatar's Al-Arabi Sports Club after the campaign. He had 18 goals