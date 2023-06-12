Bank customers experience problems with online Mastercard payments

Some Mastercard customers are struggling to shop online as the global payments giant is facing technical issues.

Customers with NatWest and other banks have struggled to get their payments through.

“We are aware of these reports and are looking into them,” Mastercard said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“At this point, we can confirm that transactions continue to flow successfully across our payments network, but some additional services may be temporarily unavailable.

“As soon as we have additional information, we will provide an update.”

It impacts only online payments, NatWest said on Monday, while the bank’s customers are not having any trouble making point-of-sale transactions.

The problems started at around midday on Monday.

In a message to customers, NatWest said: “You can still use your card at ATMs to take out cash.”

It said people should get in touch via the app or a private message on social media if they need help, but warned that customer support times might be longer than usual.

A NatWest Group spokesperson said: “We are aware that some customers who have tried to use their Mastercard debit or credit card online may have experienced issues when attempting to make a payment.

“This issue is affecting a number of banks that work with Mastercard and we are working closely with them to resolve the matter as soon as possible.”