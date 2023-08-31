The Bank is condemning Britain to a hard landing

Bank of England

The latest Bank of England money data is out. It paints a disturbing picture. The Bank of England’s preferred measure of “broad money” (not just notes and coin but everything used for monetary transactions in the economy) has the unromantic name: “M4 excluding intermediate OFCs” or M4ex. What that stands for doesn’t much matter here. What does matter is that, having been growing at the slowest rate since records began for the past few months, the stock of broad money is now (as of end-July 2023) contracting.

Economists argue about whether it is possible to control the amount of broad money to keep inflation under control or whether, instead, the amount of broad money tends to change automatically to accommodate growth and inflation. What shouldn’t really be in dispute is that there is a relationship between the amount of broad money and the amount of GDP growth and inflation there is going to be later. That relationship isn’t simple or mechanical and the lags vary quite a bit. But, roughly speaking, if the amount of broad money is growing rapidly then we can expect there to be high inflation perhaps 18 months or so later (maybe a bit less, maybe more). And if, as now, the amount of broad money is contracting then we can expect inflation to be very low or even perhaps for there to be deflation, some 18 months or so later.

Annual broad money growth has been really very low since March 2023, when it fell below 3 per cent versus a longer-term average of about 5 per cent being more consistent with inflation of 2 per cent. That contrasts sharply with early 2021, when broad money was growing at over 15 per cent per annum (heralding the over 10 per cent inflation that followed a little over 18 months later).

One important factor in the rapid fall-off in broad money growth has been rising interest rates. Some economists thought things might have gone far enough by March 2023, when rates reached 4 per cent. The Bank itself felt that it needed to do more, and has raised rates a further 1.25 per cent since then, with most economists believing it will raise rates yet further.

Unsurprisingly, these further rate rises have been associated with further drops in monetary growth, and now with contraction. Indeed, monetary contraction might even accelerate from here.

Contracting monetary growth normally means very low inflation (perhaps even deflation), possibly recession and potentially falls in asset values such as house prices. On the other hand, it is worth noting that this period of low money growth follows a period of very rapid monetary growth in 2020 and early 2021. So perhaps there are still some excess money balances in the economy that low growth or contraction are required to “drain off” before they turn into further inflation. In that case, perhaps it could yet be possible that such a monetary contraction will be consistent with a “soft landing” in which inflation comes down without a significant recession.

Alas, the odds seem against that. Having paid no attention whatsoever to rapid money growth when inflation was rising, with the result that interest rates rose too slowly, the Bank now seems to be engaged in the same error in the opposite direction. We do not have to believe in any mechanical relationship between money growth and inflation to think that money growth data tells us something. And what the money growth data has been telling us for some time now is that interest rate rises had gone far enough. With today’s data that has changed and the new message is more like: “Beware. Prepare for a hard landing.”

