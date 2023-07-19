Bank chief Dame Alison sat next to BBC journalist night before he tweeted claim about Nigel Farage

Dame Alison Rose is the chief executive of NatWest bank, which owns Coutts - Chris J Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The Grand Ballroom of London’s Langham Hotel is marketed as a luxurious space “where business meets pleasure”.

With its gilded pillars and spectacular chandeliers, it is the perfect setting for fundraising dinners where the great and the good gather to mix fine dining with philanthropy.

One such occasion was this year’s BBC Correspondents’ Charity Dinner, held in aid of BBC Media Action. It was a glitzy affair, with tables hosted by the likes of Naga Munchetty, Jeremy Vine, Reeta Chakrabarti and Fergus Walsh, whose star power helped to draw in the sort of wealthy individuals who could make the night a success for the charity.

Another of the correspondents attending the event was Simon Jack, the BBC’s business editor and part-time presenter of Radio 4’s flagship Today programme.

Sitting by his side was Dame Alison Rose, the chief executive of NatWest bank. Other guests described them “laughing and joking together” during the meal, as might be expected when the entertainment included comedian and impressionist Jon Culshaw.

The dinner took place on July 3, on the same day that the Daily Telegraph’s lead story reported the Chancellor’s “deep concerns” about banks blacklisting customers who hold controversial views.

Nigel Farage has demanded an apology from the BBC - Julian Simmonds/The Telegraph

One of those customers was Nigel Farage, who had disclosed days earlier that his accounts with Coutts had been closed “without explanation” but that he was convinced it had been done for political reasons.

Mr Jack, as BBC business editor, would naturally have taken a keen interest in the story, and happened to find himself sitting next to the boss of the bank that owns Coutts, Dame Alison.

Whether the two discussed Mr Farage, neither is prepared to say.

What is known, however, is that the next day, July 4, Mr Jack published an exclusive story on the BBC website headlined: “Nigel Farage bank account shut for falling below wealth limit”.

It quoted “people familiar with Coutts’ move” claiming that it had been a “commercial” decision to close Mr Farage’s personal and business accounts because he did not have enough money.

Both the BBC and NatWest declined to comment when the Telegraph asked what Mr Jack and Dame Alison had discussed during the meal.

Dame Alison has already come under pressure from MPs to resign after the matter escalated all the way to Downing Street, with Rishi Sunak saying Coutts’ actions had been “wrong”.

BBC business editor Simon Jack claimed Mr Farage’s bank account was closed for commercial reasons - Shutterstock

Mr Farage has demanded an apology from the BBC after he obtained a 40-page dossier from Coutts which made clear that the decision to de-bank him was made after the bank decided his views “do not align with our values”.

He has said he will be complaining to the corporation and also said it needed to correct Mr Jack’s original story, which remained on the corporation’s website.

After the Telegraph published details of the Coutts dossier, Mr Jack tweeted the latest Coutts statement on the saga but did not make any reference to his original story or seek to correct the record.

Mr Farage tweeted: “Will @‌BBCSimonJack and @‌BBCNews be apologising for their reporting on this story?

“His mealy-mouthed tweet of the generic Coutts statement overnight is not enough.

“The BBC must correct their original story about me. I will be making a complaint.”

Huge response on social media

On Tuesday night the BBC published an article on its website quoting the Telegraph’s exclusive story about the Coutts dossier, in which it made reference to its earlier piece saying his account was closed for commercial reasons. It contained a link to Mr Jack’s earlier story.

Mr Jack’s article of July 4 prompted a huge response on social media from people ridiculing Mr Farage’s claim – now substantiated – that he had been targeted for political rather than financial reasons.

Among them was Jon Sopel, the former BBC reporter and now host of the News Agents podcast, who said at the time: “You must feel a bit of a Charlie if you’re Nigel Farage, and you claim that it’s all an establishment stitch-up that your account’s been closed when it’s just you’re not rich enough for Coutt’s. Am thinking of starting a ‘go fund me’ page for Nige to get him his account back.”

Mr Farage does not dispute that his finances dipped below the Coutts threshold of £3 million in savings or £1 million in borrowing or investment, but says the bank had never made an issue of it in the past. The document obtained by him also makes clear that he was considered a commercially viable customer.