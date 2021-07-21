Bank of Canada appoints Sharon Kozicki as deputy governor

FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sharon Kozicki as a deputy governor, raising the number of members on the central bank's Governing Council, which sets monetary policy, to six.

Kozicki, whose appointment becomes effective on August 2, has since August 2013 been helping to guide the Bank of Canada's outlook for the Canadian economy and overseeing production of the quarterly Monetary Policy Report, a statement from the central bank said.

She will initially share responsibility for overseeing the central bank's financial system activities with Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle, the BoC added.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)