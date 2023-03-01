The bank’s board of directors
Date: 1 March 2023
The bank’s board of directors
Following close of the bank’s annual general meeting today and the meeting’s approval of the proposed amendments to the articles of association, the bank’s board of directors changed as follows.
The following joined the board of directors:
Lene Weldum, Strib, born 1960. From 1990 to 2022 she held various positions at Bankdata in Fredericia. She served as a member of Bankdata’s executive management from 2002 until she retired in 2022
Lisa Munkholm, personal customer adviser, born 1980, employee representative
Nanna Gammeljord Snogdal, team leader credit, born 1988, employee representative
Martin Wilche, personal customer adviser, born 1988, employee representative
The following resigned from the board of directors:
Dan Junker Astrup, credit manager, employee representative
Arne Ugilt, credit consultant, employee representative
Gitte Vigsø, compliance officer, employee representative
