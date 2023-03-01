Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

Euronext Dublin

Other stakeholders

Date: 1 March 2023

The bank’s board of directors

Following close of the bank’s annual general meeting today and the meeting’s approval of the proposed amendments to the articles of association, the bank’s board of directors changed as follows.

The following joined the board of directors:

Lene Weldum, Strib, born 1960. From 1990 to 2022 she held various positions at Bankdata in Fredericia. She served as a member of Bankdata’s executive management from 2002 until she retired in 2022

Lisa Munkholm, personal customer adviser, born 1980, employee representative

Nanna Gammeljord Snogdal, team leader credit, born 1988, employee representative

Martin Wilche, personal customer adviser, born 1988, employee representative

The following resigned from the board of directors:

Dan Junker Astrup, credit manager, employee representative

Arne Ugilt, credit consultant, employee representative

Gitte Vigsø, compliance officer, employee representative





Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

Attachment



