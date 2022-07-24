Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 4.8% on the 30th of September to $0.22, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.21. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.5%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Bank of America's Earnings Will Easily Cover the Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Bank of America has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 26%, which means that Bank of America would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 44.1%. The future payout ratio could be 24% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Bank of America Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.04 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.84. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 36% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Bank of America has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Bank of America's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Bank of America Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 17 analysts we track are forecasting for Bank of America for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Bank of America not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

