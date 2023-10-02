Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Tickets, parking and what to know

This weekend, NASCAR fans from around the country will be in the Charlotte area for the Bank of America ROVAL 400. The big event, which is a 248.52-mile race that requires 109 laps to complete, will be the final round of 12 in the Cup Series Playoffs.

The race will begin on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. NBC will also broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

But there will also be concerts, driver appearances, and other activities all weekend long leading up to the race beginning on Friday.

Whether you’re only going to the race on Sunday or planning to enjoy the full lineup of events kicking off beforehand, here’s what to know about parking, tickets, and more:

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Address: 5555 Concord Pkwy S, Concord, NC 28027

Date: Sunday, Oct. 8

Time: 2 p.m.

Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Charlotte NASCAR events

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 begins Sunday, but there are several other events for fans beginning ON Friday. Here is the full schedule for race weekend:

Friday, Oct. 6: Fan Friday

9 a.m: STEAM EXPO

4:30 p.m.: Circle K Speed Street Open

5 p.m.: Joe Gibbs Racing Fan Fest

7:15 p.m.: Hauler Parade

8:15 p.m.: Fireworks show

8:30 p.m.: Tim Dugger concert

Saturday, Oct. 7: Drive for the Cure 250

9 a.m.: Circle K Speed Street Open

10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

12 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series practice

1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

3 p.m.: Drive For The Cure 250

6 p.m.: Door, Bumper, Clear live show

7:30 p.m.: Alter Ego concert

Sunday, Oct. 8: Bank of America ROVAL 400

9 a.m.: Circle K Speed Street Open

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Trackside Live

11:05 a.m.: Driver Appearances

12 p.m.: Riley Green concert

1:45 p.m.: Driver introductions

2 p.m.: Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Where to park at Charlotte Motor Speedway

There are two parking spots and lots surrounding the Charlotte Motor Speedway, including shuttle options for fans going to the race. You can find more information about directions to and from the speedway online at charlottemotorspeedway.com/fans/parking-and-directions/.

Where to get Bank of America ROVAL 400 tickets

Tickets to the Bank of America ROVAL 400 start at $49 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. The speedway is also offering a Weekend Grandstand Ticket Package with access to races on Saturday and Sunday. You can buy tickets online at charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets or call ticket sales representatives from the Charlotte Motor Speedway at 800-455-3267.

What you can and can’t bring to Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here is a list of some of permitted items fans are allowed to bring to the Bank of America ROVAL 400:

Up to two bags per person that are no larger than 18” x 18” x 14”

One soft-sided cooler that is no longer than 14” x 14” x 14” and not made of foam.

Sunscreen, sunblock, hand sanitizer and bug spray

Cameras, scanners and headsets that can be worn over the neck, belt, or carried in a bag

Seat cushions without metal components

Prohibited items that fans are not allowed to bring:

Firearms, knives longer than 3 inches, or utility tools

Umbrellas

Noise makers and air horns

Collapsible chairs

Selfie sticks, tripods, monopods

You can find more information about the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at charlottemotorspeedway.com.