Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.24

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of December to $0.24. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Bank of America's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

Bank of America has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Bank of America's payout ratio of 25% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 2.2%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 32% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Bank of America Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.04 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.96. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 37% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Bank of America has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Bank of America Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Bank of America that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Bank of America not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

