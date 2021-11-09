Bango Resale technology supports Amazon launches across new wave of service providers

Launches across telephony, PAYTV, broadband service providers to offer Amazon Prime as part of plans

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces it is now powering the next wave of service providers to launch Amazon Prime as a bundled offer to their customers.



In 2021, the range of service providers using Bango technology to power Amazon Prime subscriptions bundled with their customer plans has expanded across telephony, PAYTV and broadband services. New launch partners include Dish in Mexico, Megacable in Mexico, TeleCentro in Argentina, Vodafone in Turkey, and Waoo in Denmark. In addition, existing Telco partners including Entel in Chile, WOM Mobile in Chile, Mobily in Saudi Arabia and Rogers in Canada have increased their use of the Bango Platform to include the distribution of Amazon bundled offers.

“Bango technology enables an increasingly diverse range of service providers across the world - from Telcos to Pay TV, cable and even bricks and mortar retailers - to deliver Amazon Prime via bundled offers to their customers,” said Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango. “This gives millions more customers the opportunity to enjoy Amazon Prime in many more parts of the world, and increases the market adoption of Bango technology.”

About Bango

The world’s largest online merchants, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, use Bango technology to acquire more paying users.

Bango has developed unique purchase behavior technology that enables millions more users to buy the products and services they want, using innovative methods of payment including carrier billing, digital wallets and subscription bundling. Bango harnesses this purchase activity into valuable marketing segments, called Bango Audiences. Merchants use these audiences to target their marketing at paying customers based on their purchase behavior. Better targeting increases spend through the Bango payments business, in turn generating more data insights, creating a powerful virtuous circle that drives continuous growth. Everyone connected to the Bango Platform thrives as the virtuous circle grows.

Bango, the technology behind every payment choice. For more information, visit www.bango.com.

