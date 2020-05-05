Bangladeshi man, 44, who was infected with COVID-19 dies of heart attack

Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment at a factory-converted dormitory in Singapore on 27 April 2020. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A 44-year-old man who was earlier confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 died from a heart attack on Tuesday (5 May), the Ministry of Health said.

The man had been admitted to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on 29 April and treated for a heart attack, and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on the same day.

With this case, the number of deaths among confirmed COVID-19 cases from causes unrelated to the infection rose to six. The other five fatalities - all men - were two Indian nationals aged 32 and 46, two Malaysians aged 40 and 80, and one Bangladeshi aged 47.

The MOH also confirmed 632 new COVID-19 cases and nine new clusters in Singapore as of 5 May noon, bringing the total to 19,410.