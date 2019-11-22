Bangladesh forced into 2 concussion subs as India dominates India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls during a practice session ahead of their second cricket test match against Bangladesh, in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. The second and final game in the series is scheduled to be played in Kolkata starting Nov. 22. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

KOLKATA, India (AP) -- Bangladesh was forced into the rare position of making two concussion substitutions while being dominated by India on day one of the second test at Eden Gardens on Friday.

India, leading 1-0 in the two-match series, used fast and aggressive bowling in the first pink-ball test for either team to dismiss the tourists for 106 in 30.3 overs, with paceman Mohammad Shami hitting Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan on the head with deliveries.

Liton, a wicketkeeper-batsman, played on before retiring hurt seven balls later and being substituted by spinner Mehidy Hasan.

Nayeem was then hit on the helmet off his third ball faced but played on after being checked out by India's physio, with Bangladesh's tied up seeing to Liton.

Nayeem, who went on to make 19, was substituted during India's innings by fellow spinner Taijul Islam, who is allowed to bowl because he is a like-for-like replacement, as per ICC rules. Mehidy is not allowed to bowl because he replaced a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 59 as India reached stumps at 174-3 in the first day-night test in the country, with a lead of 68 runs. Ajinkya Rahane was 23 not out, with the pair sharing 37 runs for the fourth wicket.

No. 3 batsman Cheteshwar Pujara scored 55 after Rohit Sharma (21) and Mayank Agarwal (14) - a scorer of three centuries in the previous four tests - were dismissed relatively cheaply.

Ishant Sharma took his first five-wicket haul on Indian soil, finishing with figures of 5-22 as India's pacemen ran through the tourists' fragile batting order.

Umesh Yadav took 3-29 while Shami finished with 2-36 and was especially tough to handle as Bangladesh's batsmen struggled to deal with the movement of the pink ball.

