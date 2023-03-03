Jos Buttler batting in Bangladesh - Bangladesh vs England, second ODI live: score and latest updates - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

09:49 AM

Bangladesh need 327 to win

That's a big ask on a pitch which, though not as tricky as Wednesday's, is still offering plenty for the spinners.

England batted extremely well. Jason Roy laid the foundation with an increasingly fluent 132, Jos Buttler made an imperious 76 and then Moeen Ali and Sam Curran got stuck in at the death.

09:48 AM

OVER 50: ENG 326/7 (Curran 33 Rashid 6)

Sam Curran finishes with a flourish, clouting Taskin for successive sixes to deep midwicket and long-on to end on 33 not out from just 19 balls.

A flurry of sixes in the last 10-15 overs has taken England to a very healthy total.

09:43 AM

OVER 49: ENG 311/7 (Curran 20 Rashid 5)

Mustafizur accidentally bowls a high full toss that hits Curran painfully on the glove. It's a no-ball and a free hit, though Curran can't take advantage - Mustafizur cleans him up with a perfect yorker.

He tries again next ball, but it's slightly too full and Curran blazes it through extra cover for four. One over remaining.

09:36 AM

OVER 48: ENG 303/7 (Curran 14 Rashid 4)

Rashid cleverly uppercuts his first ball for four to bring up the 300, then digs out a swinging yorker. Taskin appeals for LBW, even though the ball hit the middle of the bat, and Tamim Iqbal compounds the error by reviewing the decision. That was all a bit weird.

09:34 AM

Wicket! Ali c Das b Taskin 42

Moeen's excellent cameo ends on 42. He spooned a low full toss from Taskin high towards deep square leg, where Litton Das ran in to take a good catch. FOW: 299/7

09:30 AM

OVER 47: ENG 294/6 (Ali 42 Curran 9)

Sam Curran joins the six-hitting party, clubbing Mustafizur back over his own head, although Mustafizur does pretty well to concede only three runs from the last four deliveries.

England have now scored 130 from the last 15 overs.

09:27 AM

OVER 46: ENG 285/6 (Ali 40 Curran 2)

Glorious stuff from Moeen Ali, who wallops Mehidy over the leg side for two huge sixes. Moeen hit 2 from his first 11 balls; he's scored 38 from the last 20.

09:23 AM

Will MacPherson in Mirpur

Big moment. Buttler was just letting fly, but Mehidy's taken a quite brilliant catch off his own bowling to get rid of him. Moeen and Curran will keep attacking, but they're not Jos. Bangladesh have fielded dreadfully today, but that is inspired work.

09:22 AM

OVER 45: ENG 269/6 (Ali 25 Curran 1)

Moeen Ali back cuts Mustafizur for four, then almost drags another cutter back onto the stumps. Seven from the over.

09:18 AM

OVER 44: ENG 262/6 (Ali 18 Curran 1)

Six overs to go. Even without Buttler, England will be looking to make 300.

09:17 AM

Wicket! Buttler ct and b Mehidy 76

Six, six and out for Jos Buttler. He pummelled Mehidy over long on for successive sixes, only to fall to the next delivery. Buttler crashed the ball back at Mehidy, who swooped to his left in his follow through to take a quite stunning catch.

That's a really big wicket for Bangladesh. Buttler played majestically, smashing 76 from 64 balls, and looked in the mood to do plenty more damage. FOW: 260/6

"A special catch- he makes it look so easy!"



09:12 AM

OVER 43: ENG 248/5 (Buttler 64 Ali 17)

Buttler rocks back to belabour Shakib to the cover boundary, another shot that fuses skill with devastating handspeed. Shakib ends a difficult spell with figures of 10-0-64-1.

09:08 AM

OVER 42: ENG 239/5 (Buttler 56 Ali 16)

Buttler is denied a boundary by a sprawling stop at long-off by his opposite number Tamim. It's another good over for England, though, in which they scored off all six Mehidy deliveries.

09:05 AM

OVER 41: ENG 232/5 (Buttler 51, Ali 14)

A poor delivery from Shakib is dragged round the corner for four by Moeen, and then Buttler savages a pull to the midwicket boundary. That takes him to a calm, classy half-century at exactly a run a ball.

You can never be sure on pitches like this, but it does feel like England are well ahead of the game.

09:00 AM

OVER 40: ENG 219/5 (Buttler 45, Ali 7)

Moeen hits his first boundary, top-edging a sweep off Mehidy that runs away to the fence at deep backward square. Three singles make it a decent over for England.

08:57 AM

OVER 39: ENG 212/5 (Buttler 43 Ali 2)

Apologies, we had a few technical problems during the previous over. You haven't missed much - Moeen Ali is taking his time to get used to the pitch before he starts trying to smack sixes into the crowd. He has 2 from 10 balls, Jos Buttler 43 from 46.

08:50 AM

OVER 37: ENG 208/5 (Buttler 41, Ali 0)

Another very good over from Taskin, who has been Bangladesh's best bowler today.

08:47 AM

Wicket! Jacks c Shakib b Taskin 1

Will Jacks has gone! He flicked a back-of-a-length delivery from Taskin straight to midwicket, where Shakib took an easy catch. FOW: 208/5

08:44 AM

OVER 36: ENG 206/4 (Buttler 39 Jacks 0)

The new batter is Will Jacks.

08:42 AM

Wicket! Roy LBW b Shakib 132

Jason Roy's superb innings comes to an end. He tried to sweep Shakib, missed and was hit on the back leg. He knew straight away, and barely even discussed a review with Jos Buttler. It was a marvellous performance: 131 from 124 ball with 18 fours and a six. FOW: 205/4

08:38 AM

OVER 35: ENG 203/3 (Roy 131 Buttler 38)

Roy makes it four boundaries in six balls by spanking a cut off Taskin and then pushing down the ground for another. That also brings up the century partnership from just 87 balls.

Bangladesh are starting to look a bit ragged. A misfield from Mahmudullah at cow corner gives Roy four more, and an eventful over concludes with a superb off-cutter that bounces over middle stump.

08:34 AM

OVER 34: ENG 188/3 (Roy 118 Buttler 38)

Roy slog-sweeps Shakib impatiently for four, then rocks back to slam a cut to the cover boundary. Roy has made three daddy hundreds in ODIs, including one against Bangladesh at the last World Cup, and he has plenty of time for another.

The second half of this innings has been a timely reminder of just how effortlessly brutal he can be.

08:30 AM

OVER 33: ENG 176/3 (Roy 109 Buttler 34)

A rank delivery from Mustafizur is pulled round the corner for four by Roy, and then Buttler plays a glorious push-drive to the cover boundary. England are going really well here.

08:22 AM

Will MacPherson in Mirpur

Total silence as Roy reaches his hundred, but for some cheers and applause from the England bench. Has been an excellent innings – and Roy has power to add. He made a very quiet start, but has settled beautifully and the boundaries are flowing now.

Jason Roy celebrates his century - Aijaz Rahi/AP

08:21 AM

OVER 32: ENG 164/3 (Roy 101 Buttler 30)

Roy is beaten by an unplayable delivery from Taijul that somehow misses the off stump. That's the end of Taijul's spell, and England will be very happy with his figures: 10-0-57-1.

Time for drinks.

08:18 AM

OVER 31: ENG 161/3 (Roy 100, Buttler 29)

Roy, on 99, scampers a single - and stays on 99. There was a mix-up with a leg-bye in the previous over, which is why his score was briefly frozen.

No matter: he pulls another single off Mustafizur to reach an impressive , resourceful century from just 104 deliveries. It's his 12th ODI century and his first in Asia since 2005. He's right back in the World Cup mix.

08:13 AM

OVER 30: ENG 157/3 (Roy 98, Buttler 25)

Hello! Jason Roy swishes Mehidy back over his head for six, the first of the innings. A swept single off the last ball means he'll keep the strike - he's two away from his second century of the year.

08:07 AM

OVER 29: ENG 147/3 (Roy 90, Buttler 25)

Buttler picks Mustafizur's slower ball and laces it through extra cover for four, a majestic shot that also brings up the fifty partnership. England are inching towards a handy total.

08:05 AM

OVER 28: ENG 141/3 (Roy 89, Buttler 20)

Mehidy, who has bowled really nicely, has figures of 4-0-17-1.

08:04 AM

Bangladesh review! Roy not out 88

Jason Roy tries to sweep Mehidy, misses and is hit on the pad on or around off stump. The umpire says not out, but Bangladesh decide to review the decision. The only thing that can save Roy is if the ball hit the pad outside off stump. In fact it's umpire's call, so that means Roy survives. It was extremely close.

07:59 AM

OVER 27: ENG 133/3 (Roy 88 Buttler 17)

Buttler doesn't look entirely comfortable against Taskin. A false stroke lands safely on the leg side, and Buttler is able to come back for the second.

07:56 AM

OVER 26: ENG 128/3 (Roy 87 Buttler 13)

The reverse sweep has been Jason Roy's best friend today. He plays it again off Taijul, lifting him over backward point for four more.

07:51 AM

Will MacPherson in Mirpur

Jason Roy is playing really nicely now. He had to doggedly battle through a ropey start, but there have been an array of lovely strokes since the powerplay. It's good to know that Bloemfontein was not a one-off, at least. He and Malan have both had excellent starts to the year. There is probably only space for one in the World Cup XI.

07:50 AM

OVER 25: ENG 122/3 (Roy 82 Buttler 12)

Taskin, who dismissed Buttler on Wednesday, returns to the attack. Buttler drags a pull for a single, one of three from the over, and is beaten trying to cut the final delivery. Taskin is such a threat.

07:46 AM

OVER 24: ENG 119/3 (Roy 80 Buttler 12)

Roy walks down the track to Shakib and pings a low full toss through midwicket for four. That was a superb shot, immaculate in its timing and placement, and he is now within 20 runs of a precious century.

07:43 AM

OVER 23: ENG 113/3 (Roy 75 Buttler 10)

The commentators think this pitch is better than Wednesday's, so England will probably want a score of at least 250. Their second rate has been decent, 4.91 per over, and there is a fair bit of batting still to come.

07:39 AM

OVER 22: ENG 109/3 (Roy 73 Buttler 8)

Roy reverse-sweeps Shakib for four more to move into the seventies. Buttler is then sent back by Roy, having already run more than halfway down the pitch, and has to scramble desperately to make his ground.

Jos Buttler dives to make his ground - Aijaz Rahi/AP

07:35 AM

OVER 21: ENG 103/3 (Roy 68 Buttler 7)

Buttler gets off the mark with a reverse sweep for four, aided by some dodgy fielding from Shakib at backward point.

07:32 AM

Wicket! Vince c Mushfiqur b Taijul 5

Taijul Islam puts James Vince out of his misery. Vince was really struggling to rotate the strike, never mind hit boundaries, and now he has gone. He drove a little lazily outside off stump and got a thin edge that was smartly held up to the stumps by Mushfiqur.

Vince goes for five from 16 balls, and here's Jos Buttler. FOW: 96/3

"It's a real smart catch"



07:30 AM

OVER 20: ENG 96/2 (Roy 68 Vince 4)

Another relatively quiet over from Mehidy - four singles from it. The awkward nature of the pitch means that there will always be quiet spells like this, particularly when a new batter is at the crease.

07:29 AM

Will MacPherson in Mirpur

There's a big crowd building here, despite the heat being oppressive in the middle of the day. As we drove to the ground this morning in the security convoy, there were many more people lining the streets than Wednesday, which makes sense as it's the weekend. The noise when Bangladesh take a wicket is deafening, but when England hit a boundary it's deadly silent. Bangladesh fans are fantastic.

A Bangladesh fan in fine voice at Mirpur - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

07:28 AM

OVER 19: ENG 92/2 (Roy 66 Vince 3)

The squeeze is on. England have scored just 11 runs from the last four overs, with Vince on 3 from 11 balls.

07:24 AM

OVER 18: ENG 89/2 (Roy 64 Vince 2)

This looks like a tough pitch to start on, and Vince taking a bit of time to get used to conditions. That allows Mehidy to hurry through his second over at a cost of just a single.

07:23 AM

OVER 17: ENG 88/2 (Roy 63 Vince 2)

A fine over from Taijul ends with a ripper that beats Vince.

07:22 AM

OVER 16: ENG 85/2 (Roy 61 Vince 1)

James Vince is the new batter.

07:14 AM

Wicket! Malan LBW b Mehidy 11

Now that's what I call plumb. Malan pushes down the wrong line of a fine delivery from the new bowler Mehidy Hasan and is hit halfway up in front of middle stump. It's the end of a scruffy comedown innings from Malan: 11 from 19 balls. It must be so hard going again barely 36 hours after playing arguably the greatest innings of your career.

FOW: 83/2

"That is a beauty!"



07:09 AM

OVER 15: ENG 81/1 (Roy 59 Malan 10)

A loose delivery from Taijul runs away for four wides, then Roy chips two over extra cover to reach a determined half-century from 54 balls. He won't be giving up a World Cup place without a fight.

It's a brilliant over for England, 16 from it, with Roy hitting the last two deliveries for four. The first was a handsome drive over mid-on, the second a brusque reverse sweep. All of a sudden he has 59 from 58 balls.

Jason Roy - Adnan Abidi/Reuters

07:04 AM

OVER 14: ENG 65/1 (Roy 49 Malan 9)

Roy is beaten by a wide yorker from Mustafizur, who is starting to delve into his box of tricks. But Roy picks the slower ball later in the over and launches it disdainfully over mid-off for four. He's one away from a good - and timely - half-century.

06:59 AM

OVER 13: ENG 59/1 (Roy 44 Malan 8)

Taijul replaces Taskin, and Roy greets him with a confidently, if ungainly, reverse-sweep for four. This is pretty much the antonym of Roy's ideal batting conditions, but he is fighting admirably.

Malan, who has started unconvincingly, drags an attempted big shot round the corner for a couple.

06:56 AM

Will MacPherson in Mirpur

A solid if unspectacular start from England on a pitch that was expected to be trickier than Wednesday's, and is proving to be. It's been a chaotic innings from Roy, with an outside edge and an inside edge, both for four, and a catch falling just short of midwicket. But he's there, and has negotiated six of the 20 overs of left-arm spin...

06:55 AM

OVER 12: ENG 51/1 (Roy 38 Malan 6)

Roy is nowhere near his fluent best - it's not that sort of pitch - but these are really useful runs. He carts Mustafizur for a couple to bring up the England fifty, then Malan is beaten outside off stump.

06:49 AM

OVER 11: ENG 47/1 (Roy 35 Malan 5)

We've been having a few technical problems - apologies for that. Jason Roy has no such trouble when he on-drives Taskin quite beautifully for four to move into the thirties.

There's an interesting subplot to this partnership, with Roy and Dawid Malan competing to open the batting with Jonny Bairstow at the World Cup.

06:41 AM

OVER 9: ENG 36/1 (Roy 28 Malan 1)

Roy continues to ride his luck, inside-edging Taskin just wide of leg stump for four.

06:33 AM

OVER 8: ENG 30/1 (Roy 23 Malan 0)

Shakib drops fractionally short, allowing Roy to slap a cut stroke through extra cover for four. Good shot. It hasn't always been comfortable, but Roy has made his way to a useful 23 from 30 balls.

06:29 AM

OVER 7: ENG 25/1 (Roy 18 Malan 0)

Dawid Malan, England's hero on Wednesday, is beaten by his first delivery. Taskin is such a fine bowler.

06:27 AM

Wicket! Salt c Shanto b Taskin 7

Phil Salt falls to a sensational catch! He was surprised by a bit of extra bounce from Taskin and fenced the ball towards slip, where Shanto took a brilliant two-handed catch just above the ground.

It went upstairs, with the soft signal of out, and replays confirmed it was a clean take.

FOW: 25/1

"What a catch that is!" 🤩



06:22 AM

OVER 6: ENG 24/0 (Roy 17 Salt 7)

Shakib has changed ends to replace Taijul Islam. He beats Roy with an absurd delivery that dips onto off stump, straightens dramatically and misses the off bail by this much.

It feels like the net is closing around England's openers. Roy almost falls to the last ball of the over as well, chipping it fractionally short of midwicket.

06:18 AM

OVER 5: ENG 20/0 (Roy 14 Salt 6)

The impressive pace bowler Taskin Ahmed replaces Shakib - and he almost strikes third ball when Roy edges a fast-handed drive just wide of slip for four.

The next ball jags back sharply into Roy, leading to a biggish shout for LBW. Too high, but that's a cracking start from Taskin.

06:12 AM

OVER 4: ENG 16/0 (Roy 10 Salt 6)

Salt is beaten, trying to drive a flighted delivery from Taijul that turns and bounces sharply. Batting looks pretty tricky, just as it was in the first game, and later in the over Roy slices a drive high over point for a couple.

06:09 AM

OVER 3: ENG 12/0 (Roy 7 Salt 5)

Shakib is bowling wicket to wicket, hoping to take advantage of even the slighest turn or bounce. Two runs from the over.

06:07 AM

OVER 2: ENG 10/0 (Roy 6 Salt 4)

Another left-arm spinner, Taijul Islam, shares the new ball. His first delivery is way too short, which allows Roy to smash a pull to the midwicket boundary.

He finds his length thereafter, with the ball already turning off the straight. It'll be a challenge to work out what is a decent score, never mind post one.

06:03 AM

OVER 1: ENG 5/0 (Roy 1 Salt 4)

No surprise to see that the left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan is opening the bowling. Jason Roy pushes the first ball for a single, and then Phil Salt gets the first boundary with a handsome back-foot drive through extra cover.

Off the mark with a boundary 😍



📺 Sign up now for free LIVE coverage of all the action!



05:39 AM

England aim for series victory

If England win today, they will end their longest run without a bilateral ODI series victory since 2005-06. The situation is nowhere near as bad as that statistic might suggest; it’s just that England’s relationship with bilateral white-ball series has changed. From 2015-19, they were an essential tool that allowed England to developed the aura and confidence that ultimately won them the World Cup. In the last year or so, two-team series have sometimes felt like an inconvenience, and England’s record isn’t the best: no wins, one draw, three defeats.

Nobody seems too alarmed by England’s iffy form. They’ve paid their bilateral dues and can trust that it will be alright on the night – as it was when they won the T20 World Cup last year despite some dodgy results in the buildup. But a series win never hurt anybody’s confidence, and victory in Bangladesh would be a quietly impressive achievement: England are missing most of their best top order, and Bangladesh have not lost an ODI series at home since England were last here in 2016-17.

Even so, this series is about the individual as much as the collective. Dawid Malan’s minor epic on Wednesday has surely moved him above Jason Roy in the race for a place in the World Cup squad, and Jofra Archer’s rehabilitation has so far gone to plan. Today, Saqib Mahmood and Sam Curran get the chance to stake their claim. For those on the fringes, time is running out: England have only nine more ODIs before they begin their World Cup defence.

05:36 AM

The teams in full

Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

England Roy, Salt, Malan, Vince, Buttler (c/wk), Jacks, Ali, Curran, Rashid, Mahmood, Wood.



05:24 AM

Bangladesh win the toss and bowl

Tamim Iqbal says the pitch looks a bit tacky, though Jos Buttler says he would have batted first anyway.

Bangladesh are unchanged; England bring in Saqib Mahmood and Sam Curran for Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer.



04:02 PM

Preview: After Archer and Wood, could Mahmood be next to return?

Good morning and welcome to coverage of the second ODI between Bangladesh and England at Mirpur, Dhaka. Dawid Malan steered Jos Buttler's side home in Wednesday's opener by virtue of a masterly innings from Dawid Malan and a canny contribution from Adil Rashid with the bat. It's a long time since England's best bowler has come in with a genuine opportunity to effect the result with the bat and, though Malan deserves by far the greater share of the praise, it was a significant contribution to help see off Taijul Islam's last couple of overs after the left-arm spinner had dismissed Phil Salt, James Vince and Chris Woakes.

When Mark Wood pulled up lame with his side strain after being run out in the World Cup final, it is often forgotten that James Vince was on the field for the Super Over and the unforgettable denouement, having played in three group games during that campaign while Jason Roy was injured. He has had only six caps in the past two years but has done well, scoring 251 runs at 41.83. There are so many contenders for a batting spot in the squad for the India World Cup in October but, to his credit, he is there in Bangladesh trying to stake his claim and is such a good player of spin – and a far better player than he was during his brief Test career – that a decent score today and in the third match would reward his commitment.

After so far successfully managing the returns of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer from injury it could be Saqib Mahmood's turn today after 12 months out of international cricket with a stress fracture of the back. “Throughout the process, I’ve had days where I’ve felt better than the bowler I was ," he says "And then sometimes it only takes one bad session and you start to have doubts.

“When we play this tour, people will make a judgment within the first six balls of whether I’m the same or not. I’m just trying to focus on what I can do. Hopefully I am a better bowler after this.”

For Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal, 17 years into his international career at the age of only 33, has made five of his 14 ODI centuries at Mirpur. But his last was seven years and 16 appearances there ago. Bangladesh could do with their captain back at his explosive best.

Rob Bagchi