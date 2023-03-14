Bangladesh sweep butter-fingered England aside - MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images

By Will Macpherson in Dhaka

England added dismal fielding to their already listless batting and were condemned to a 3-0 T20 whitewash by Bangladesh, with coach Matthew Mott bemoaning their worst performance of the tour.

The trip began brightly, with an excellent ODI series win in conditions that were so extreme Mott believes they will act as “over-training” for the World Cup in India later this year. But England lost their last four games with the last, a 16-run defeat, the most frustrating for the England coach.

Not even Jos Buttler’s first toss win in nine matches this year could change England’s fortunes. They had the advantage of bowling first, but threw it away with a poor fielding performance. Rehan Ahmed and Ben Duckett dropped simple catches off Jofra Archer, while at least three boundaries should have been prevented. It was only an excellent final five overs that cost just 27, led by Sam Curran, that kept Bangladesh to a total of 158, which Mott still considered 15 too many.

Ben Duckett slides in - REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

“[The fielding was] incredibly disappointing,” said Mott. “Our first 15 overs in the field was nowhere near the level that we'd expect. There were not a lot of clean hands, some basic skill errors and that is not something we’re accustomed to seeing.

“It also should act as a real eye-opener on where we need to improve. I think Bangladesh definitely outfielded us in most of the games but particularly today.

“That one hurts today. We turned up trying to square the ledger at three and three. We're really proud of our one-day win, that's a massive effort, and we came over here to do well but to finish the way we did will leave a sour taste in our mouths.”

England’s short batting line-up suffered from the same issues it has in the first two games: wickets lost in clusters, and a lack of power at the death.

Phil Salt’s miserable trip continued, as he fell for a first-ball duck. Of his six dismissals on tour, five have been to four different left-arm spinners. This time, he found a new mode of dismissal, stumped, losing his balance to debutant Tanvir Islam. That brought Dawid Malan, who rode his luck, and Buttler together, and they forged a strong position.

Phil Salt loses his balance - MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images

As they did in the first game of the series, England wasted it with two wickets in two balls. Malan was caught behind off Mustafizur Rahman, then Buttler was run out. Ben Duckett called him through for a questionable single, but the flat-footed skipper was too lax to beat Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s fantastic throw.

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates after the dismissal of England's captain Jos Buttler - MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images

“Losing two wickets in two balls is really poor, I’m very disappointed in myself for not diving, that potentially cost us the game,” said Buttler. From there, England slid inevitably to defeat, losing five wickets for 28.

Make no mistake, these are tough batting conditions, and England are missing players for all sorts of reasons. Some are rested, others injured, while there is a group who have chosen to play in the Pakistan Super League, with its greater financial rewards. The frustration is that England did not improve the more they were exposed to the conditions.

Asked whether he regretted not replacing Tom Abell and Will Jacks after they were injured, Mott said: “If you look at how many players we've exposed this year alone, we've gone a fair way down the depth charts. The realisation that we're probably better off investing in some batters that we can put under pressure in these games.

“You only learn from your mistakes and I think the opportunities that they've been given here will give them to reflect. When we get into pressure situations in World Cups, I'm confident that it was the right decision.

“It would have been a really tough ask to bring someone in at really short notice to play that role in the middle order.

“One thing we are really mindful of is that we have a lot of top-order batting options, but what we have to continue to improve is that middle order, all-rounders, and their capacity to win games for us. We saw that as an opportunity here, in hindsight people might question that but we were confident with the discussions we had that it was the right call.”

Bangladesh beat England by 16 runs: as it happened

12:55 PM

Jos Buttler bids farewell to a long winter

It's really disappointing to lose but congrats to Bangladesh, they outplayed us and deserve their victory. We came back well, after missing some opportunities in the field. The wicket played better and it was a good score to restrict them to.

Losing two wickets in two balls is really poor, very disappointed in myself for not diving. It potentially cost us the game.

12:51 PM

It's a 'Banglawash'

Proclaims the host of the presentations. What a feast day for Mr White Detergent!

12:33 PM

Bangladesh win by 16 runs

Bangladesh sweep the world champions. England had bowled with miserly poise at the death but Bangladesh did even better, nit simply stemming the runs but taking wickets. Two in successive deliveries, removing the well-set Malan and Buttler essentially ended it and this was no pitch for a new batsman to come in on and immediately have to swing for the rope.

Have England learned anything from this tour? Not much more than Archer is back. And in some ways, that's enough. Bangladesh were terrific, batting with real style and bowling with precision and guile, out-batting, out-bowling and out-fielding England.

12:30 PM

OVER 20: ENG 142/6 (Woakes 13 Jordan 2) chasing 159

Woakes spanks the first ball, one-handed, over mid-off for four, a yard short of going for six. Hasan had tried the yorker but didn't land it.

The next delivery is a yorker too and Woakes opens the face to squirt it behind point for four more. Nineteen needed off four.

Bowling coach Allan Donald comes to the rope to give some advice and Hasan responds with a slow ball. Woakes swings and misses and they hare through for a bye.

England need three sixes.

Jordan swings and misses at the next, another slower ball and they run a bye after Jordan swings hard and misses.

A hat-trick of slower balls keep Woakes thrashing at fresh air. And he pins him on the pad with the last ball.

Bangladesh win by 16 runs.

12:24 PM

OVER 19: ENG 132/6 (Woakes 5 Jordan 2) chasing 159

Curran departs but England can't get under Shakib's skiddy darts. They take him for merely four singles to leave them with mission impossible on this pitch - 27 off six.

12:21 PM

Wicket!

Curran c Tanvir b Shakib 4 Looking to go long over cow corner it takes the leading edge and spoons up to cover. FOW 128/6

12:21 PM

OVER 18: ENG 128/5 (Curran 4 Woakes 3) chasing 159

Mustafizur applies the vice with a tight line and reverse swing, pace on and pace off, bamboozling Woakes with the latter. England can't find the middle of their bats nor the gaps and take only five off the over.

Mustafizur wraps up with 4-0-14-1.

England need 31 off 12.

12:17 PM

OVER 17: ENG 125/5 (Curran 1 Woakes 0) chasing 159

Curran works his first ball from Taskin for a single. The right-arm quick is still swinging it. Duckett squeezes a single down to third man, Curran walks down to tap a single through mid-on, Taskin having followed his step away to leg to try to free his hands. A slow bouncer that trampolines over Duckett is called wide so England will have another go ... In fact Taskin has another go and sends off-stump cartwheeling.

Taskin finishes with 4-0-26-2.

England need 36 off 18.

12:14 PM

Wicket!

Duckett b Taskin 12 Stepped away to try to find a gap but the slower ball reverses in and castles him. FOW 123/5

12:10 PM

Wicket!

Moeen c Mehidy b Taskin 9 Full pace bouncer, angling in to the left-hander. Moeen takes it on but can't get a full swing at it and cloths it down the midwicket sweeper's throat. FOW 119/4

12:09 PM

OVER 16: ENG 119/3 (Duckett 10 Moeen 9) chasing 159

Hasan Mahmud starts with two dot balls, slow and across Moeen. England's vice captain, after two swings and misses, connects with the third and dumps it over long on for six. He bunts a single past the bowler then Duckett plays a full front pull all along the carpet for four. Hasan finishes with a fine yorker that Duckett can't work past a fielder.

12:05 PM

Will Macpherson reports from Mirpur

An over of madness for England, then, and this looks a serious task now. Mehidy makes things happen, to borrow a cliche.

12:04 PM

OVER 15: ENG 108/3 (Duckett 6 Moeen 2) chasing 159

Mehidy comes straight back and diddles Duckett with one that spat up at him and hit the glove. Das, fortunately for England, drops the catch. Duckett works a single off his pads, Moeen pushes another to extra cover and Duckett reverse scoops for four.

12:02 PM

OVER 14: ENG 102/3 (Duckett 1 Moeen 1) chasing 159

Mustafizur drags Bangladesh right back into this and with all their left-handers to come plus three overs left from their nemesis Mehidy. England need 57 off 36.

11:57 AM

Wicket!!

Buttler run out 40 Buttler had started to look frustrated at Malan's inability to turn long singles into tight but gettable twos. I think that's why he set off to steal a single when Duckett nudged his first ball to point. Great throw from Mehidy, knocking the coconut off the pole, and the England captain off his perch by a yard. FOW 100/3

11:54 AM

Wicket!

Malan c Das b Mustafizur 53 Shakib brings back his fastest bowler and he bangs one into the left-hander from over the wicket. Malan goes for the short-arm pull but top-edges it and the keeper takes a fine catch, hands pointing skywards at the apex of his leap. FOW 100/2

11:54 AM

OVER 13: ENG 100/1 (Malan 53 Buttler 40) chasing 159

England take Shakib for five singles off his first five balls to bring up their hundred, all off the back foot as the Bangladesh captain tries to slide darts through their defence with his skiddy trajectory. England need 59 off 42 balls.

11:51 AM

OVER 12: ENG 95/1 (Malan 50 Buttler 38) chasing 159

Bangladesh have been trying to preserve Mehidy's overs for England's legion of left-handers. But they can't wait any longer and Buttler launches a frontal assault, flaying the first back over the bowler's head for four, all bottom hand, so much so he sliced it and the ball boomeranged from mid-on to mid-off. Next ball Buttler's front leg retreats to leg and he frees his arms to murder an off-break over mid-off for six.

Malan brings up his fifty, a 16th in T20Is, for the former world No1, with a push to cover. It came off 43 balls.

11:46 AM

OVER 11: ENG 83/1 (Malan 49 Buttler 27) chasing 159

Buttler wheels into a pull and smacks it so hard that the square leg fielder, who had only a couple of yards to make, couldn't stop it rattling past for four. Buttler steals a quick single by virtue of a headlong dive which leaves his chest and gloves covered with the light mud of dust and dew. Taskin tries to fool Malan with a slower bouncer but he has time to adjust, like a stuttering penalty taker such as Jorginho in his run-up. He completes half the semi-circle, waits then collars the pull for four.

11:38 AM

OVER 10: ENG 72/1 (Malan 45 Buttler 21) chasing 159

Mustafizur slams on the brakes, or rather keeps his foot down on them, his pace and bounce and judicious use of the slower ball keep England down to three singles as they get tied up particular by the bounce. Hard to free your arms to balls arrowing into your body above the waist.

Time for drinks.

11:35 AM

OVER 9: ENG 69/1 (Malan 44 Buttler 19) chasing 159

Mahmud changes ends and it almost bears fruit when Malan slaps a drive uppishly through the covers. Towhid dives to his left but can't close his fingers around it to complete the catch. Five singles off the over. The pitch deteriorated here swiftly in the first Tw0 but seems to be holding up pretty well so far.

England's Dawid Malan plays a shot during the third and last T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and England in Dhaka - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

11:30 AM

OVER 8: ENG 64/1 (Malan 42 Buttler 16) chasing 159

Here comes the Fiz. Malan is given the hurry up by the left-arm quick for three balls, one of which beat the edge as he fenced after it. Mustafizur then strays wide and Malan rifles a cut for four. It's the only scoring stroke of the over, though, as Mustafizur returns to an off stump line and racks up his fourth and fifth dot balls.

11:25 AM

OVER 7: ENG 60/1 (Malan 38 Buttler 16) chasing 159

Plenty of bounce for an old pitch, certainly enough to surprise Malan and smack him painfully on the hip. After a pair of singles, Malan laces a cut off Shakib for four followed by a mow over long on. Shanto backpedals, leaps, throws up his right arm and tips it over the rope for six.

11:22 AM

Will Macpherson reports from Mirpur

Steady start for England, after the loss of Salt. 47-1 in the powerplay is decent. The trouble is that the powerplay hasn't been the problem, it's what follows..

11:21 AM

OVER 6: ENG 47/1 (Malan 26 Buttler 15) chasing 159

Mahmud, a right-arm fast medium skidder, comes on. Malan leg glances the first ball for four with Swiss precision but he cannot beat the field or indeed the non-striker's stumps off the next four deliveries, only getting going again with a controlled pull behind square for a single. That's the end of the Powerplay.

11:17 AM

OVER 5: ENG 42/1 (Malan 21 Buttler 15) chasing 159

Shakib starts with a dart on leg-stump and Buttler plays a remarkable shot all blacksmith forearm power to clump the ball through midwicket for four. After a couple of singles nudged into the gaps, Buttler wants to go big again but this time Shakib had come round the wicket and the ball gripped and turned. Buttler, aiming for cover or mid-off, nicks it high over slip for a single.

11:12 AM

OVER 4: ENG 34/1 (Malan 19 Buttler 9) chasing 159

Buttler wiggles his left shoulder, whisks two off his pads then climbs into Taskin and plants him back over his head for four. After England scramble a leg-bye, Malan whirls into a pull and top-edges it wildly over third man for four. This ball is sticking in the pitch when the seamers roll their fingers across the seam.

11:09 AM

OVER 3: ENG 23/1 (Malan 15 Buttler 3) chasing 159

Despite Malan being on strike, Shakib keeps Tanvir on, hoping the left-armer gets an opportunity against Buttler. They take a single apiece at the start of the over. Malan eyes up the legside boundary, assesses the field, drops down into his guard and promptly slog sweeps Tanvir for six. Malan flicks a single through midwicket before Buttler clips a single off his toes but is stymied in his desire to turn it into two.

11:04 AM

OVER 2: ENG 13/1 (Malan 7 Buttler 1) chasing 159

No swing for England but Taksin is hooping it and Malan, having been given a life by the third umpire, flicks at another inswinger, misses with the bat but this time earns four leg-byes fine. It's a very testing over from right over. Nice and tight with plenty of movement, varying the inswinger by pushing a couple across Malan.

11:01 AM

NOT OUT

The third umpire said that there was an inside edge but I'm not sure there was. It looked like it may have hit the pad twice, rolling from one ridge to the next, hence the two spikes. Seemed to be daylight between bat and ball. Bangladesh look understandably bemused.

10:57 AM

ENG review

Malan lbw b Taskin Looked out to me. Hit on the shins by the inswinger.

10:56 AM

OVER 1: ENG 7/1 (Malan 6 Buttler 1) chasing 159

Bangladesh entrust new ball duties to the debutant Tanvir who starts with a low full toss that Malan whisks to the midwicket boundary for four with a twist of the wrists. Malan eases a drive for a single, putting Salt on strike. He has been troubled by left-arm spin all tour and falls first ball, Tanvir taking the pace off, tossing it up and turning it past Salt's edge as the opener groped forward and lost his balance.

10:53 AM

Wicket!

Salt st Das b Tanvir 0 Out for a golden duck, toppling over as he tried to defend the debutant left-arm spinner. The ball turned away and Salt's travails against left-arm spin continue. FOW 5/1

10:51 AM

Umpire review

Salt st Das b Tanvir

10:48 AM

Will Macpherson reports from Mirpur

So England did well to peg things back in the last five overs there, with Bangladesh only scoring 27 in that time. Sam Curran, in particular, was excellent, and they should be ruing their fielding in the early part of the innings, with two particularly dreadful dropped catches. England will still need a vastly improved batting display if they're to win the game.

10:40 AM

ENG need 159

Bangladesh looked capable of 180 with five overs to go after a terrible fielding display from England, Jos Buttler's side rediscovered its death bowling mojo to restrict the hosts to 28 off the final five overs.

10:38 AM

OVER 20: BAN 158/2 (Shanto 47 Shakib 4)

Shanto gets away with running right up the middle of the pitch when sent back. He ran back down it, too. Two singles start Curran's over before Shakib swings and misses at the bouncer. England review it but there was a big gap between glove and ball even at full speed. Shakib wants it called wide but it went past his eyebrows not above head height..

Curran is such a clever bowler, forcing Shakib to chisel out a yorker for only a single. Shanto thinks Curran will go for the slower ball but he doesn't and hence the batsman misses out on his scoop. The Surrey seamer ends the innings with another excellent yorker and finishes his day's work with the ball with 4-0-28-0.

10:32 AM

OVER 19: BAN 154/2 (Shanto 45 Shakib 2)

Left-handers find it easier to skelp yorkers round the corner and Shanto does that for four. Jordan pins him next ball but DRS saves him after the umpire's finger shot up. Archer cuts off a thumping cut and saves two. Shanto wears a jarring delivery high on the bat and knocks it in front of square. They scramble two. Shakib ends the over walking across to scoop and is nutmegged by the ball, running a leg-bye off the inside of one of his knees to short third man.

10:28 AM

NOT OUT

Pitched quite a long way outside leg. Still, a dot ball.

10:27 AM

BAN review

Shanto lbw b Jordan Out if it pitched in line.

10:25 AM

OVER 18: BAN 144/2 (Shanto 36 Shakib 2)

Archer comes back from his final over, using his pace, applying it and taking it off, to keep the left-handers quiet for five balls. Shanto is struck in the chest and they burgle a leg-bye. Archer cantered up the pitch to try to complete the run-out with a side-foot shot at the the stumps but he sprays it wide.

Three good overs on the bounce from England.

10:22 AM

Will Macpherson reports from Mirpur

Two excellent overs from England there, and Bangladesh have been pegged back. Rate is still above eight, but thy are not out of this yet. The silence when a wicket falls here is remarkable.

10:22 AM

OVER 17: BAN 139/2 (Shanto 34 Shakib 0)

Jordan starts with a full length ball that Shanto tries to throw everything but the kithcen sink at but plinks it off the toe for a single. Das jams out the yorker for a single and Jordan thwarts Shanto's attempt to scoop by following the left-hander as he walked over to the offside, cramping him. Jordan nails two more yorkers and concedes only a single, the second of them all but shaving off-stump. One ball to go and Jordan serves up the Sidebottom slow bouncer. Just as it did in 2010, it proves its worth. The batsmen can't resist but have to put all the power in themselves.

10:18 AM

Wicket!

Das c Salt b Jordan 73 Jordan rounds off an excellent over with a slow bouncer that Das cloths to the midwicket sweeper. FOW 139/2

10:14 AM

OVER 16: BAN 136/1 (Das 72 Shanto 32)

Sam Curran returns and goes back to his World Cup tactics of painting the wide lines, hiding the ball outside off with the pace off. As such he forces the batsmen to stretch to play, messing with their timing. He gets out of the over for the price of merely three singles and a two. Canny effort.

Buttler calls Jordan back into the fray. Yorkers rather than slow bouncers hopefully.

Litton Das of Bangladesh plays a shot during the 3rd T20 International match between Bangladesh and England - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

10:09 AM

OVER 15: BAN 131/1 (Das 71 Shanto 28)

Buttler decides to play the last Rashid over he usually keeps up his sleeve early. Shanto reverse sweeps for a single, Das chips the googly over cover for four then cuffs two through midwicket. Rashid takes the pace off, reduces the flight and gets out of the over with the damage of only two further singles.

Rashid ends with 4-0-23-1.

10:06 AM

OVER 14: BAN 122/1 (Das 64 Shanto 26)

Archer breaks into a broad smile, with more than a hint of sarcasm, after Duckett crowns England's shabby display in the field by dropping Das at deep midwicket. Beaten for pace, Das had top-edged his pull but once again the ball burst through a pair of English hands. Das adds insult to injury by top edging a pull over third man for four, done for pace again, then picks the cutter and collars it, carting it over midwicket for six!

Will Macpherson reports from Mirpur

Jofra Archer has the right to be absolutely spewing. Ahmed, and now Duckett, have dropped shockers.

10:02 AM

OVER 13: BAN 108/1 (Das 51 Shanto 25)

After a delay for Das's concussion test, he brings up his fifty off Rehan's third over, clipping a single off his pads, nudging the googly round the corner. He exchanges singles with sweeps before Shanto ends the over by clearing the front leg and mowing the googly to cow corner for six.

09:59 AM

OVER 12: BAN 98/1 (Das 49 Shanto 17)

Good start from Jordan with slower balls and a fine yorker. But Das refuses to be shackled, pulling the fourth ball through midwicket for four followed by another, with a lovely lofted drive the bat coming round the dial of the clock. Jordan takes the pace off and surprises Das at the end of the over, clonking him on the helmet as the batsman gets through his pull way too early.

09:53 AM

OVER 11: BAN 89/1 (Das 41 Shanto 16)

Time for some off-spin. Moeen tosses one up, uncharacteristically, and Shanto skips down and lamps him over mid-off for six, the first of the innings. More poor fielding from England makes a gift of a two to Shanto for a legside flick who also adds two through point with a cut. He is batting with his usual pragmatism but Moeen almost winkles him out with a big off-break he was trying to work to leg. It takes a lading edge as he closes the face and drops safe.

Chris Jordan time. At least he will get one full over today after Sunday's five-ball kamikaze mission.

09:48 AM

Will Macpherson reports from Mirpur

Long delay there, in the middle of an untidy over, I think because of some confusion over whether England could change the field for a wide following a free hit. Anyway, at the end of it, they didn't. England are bowling ok, but fielding horribly, which is not a winning combo.

09:47 AM

OVER 10: BAN 77/1 (Das 40 Shanto 5)

Sam Curran comes back and Das dabs him for four, using the angle across the right-hander from left-arm over to deflect it elegantly for four.

Curran oversteps and then delivers a high bouncer that is called wide for the free hit. He will have to bowl that again. Some debate about whether England can change the field – they should be able to because they took a single off the no-ball. So he is in within his rights.

Shanto chisels out the yorker for a single when the free-hit finally comes.

Here's Jofra after Rehan's dropped catch:

England's Jofra Archer reacts during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and England at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka - MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Time for drinks.

09:39 AM

OVER 9: BAN 65/1 (Das 33 Shanto 2)

Rehan is bowling well with dip, grip and rip, twice beating Das. England's sub-standard fielding on tour comes back to bite them though when long-off allows a single to be doubled into two by dawdling and Rashid, inevitably after that glowing tribute, dives over a square cut at short backward point and lets it scuttle under him for four.

09:36 AM

OVER 8: BAN 56/1 (Das 25 Shanto 1)

Rashid is still the go-to bowler for a crisis. To have watched his development since Eoin Morgan demanded his inclusion in the team has been to witness the flowering of an exceptional talent. Morgan deserves credit for many things but I genuinely believe Rashid has been his greatest success. Shows what encouragement and empowerment can achieve.

09:33 AM

Wicket!

Talukdar caught and bowled Rashid 24 Toes a reverse sweep straight back to the bowler. FOW 55/1

09:32 AM

OVER 7: BAN 53/0 (Das 25 Talukdar 22)

Rehan Ahmed comes on for a bowl and rips both a googly and a leg-break, the big turn preventing the batsmen scoring. Twice in the over he beats Das's bat but the Bangladesh keeper plays the long game, waits for the error then climbs into the drag-down to spank it through point for four off the back foot. Duckett chased and dived to try to claw it back but the ball carromed under his headlong slide.

09:29 AM

OVER 6: BAN 46/0 (Das 21 Talukdar 19)

Blimey! Rehan Ahmed grasses an absolute sitter. Talukdar went for a big swipe across the line and top-edged the ball to short third man. Rehan planted himself beneath the steepler and somehow let it burst between his hands. Archer's hands cover his eyes. A ball earlier he had more justified grounds for exasperation when Duckett saw the ball late at midwicket, chasing Talukdar's pull. He should have got there to save four but was on his heels. Archer takes his grievance out on the batsmen's bodies.

Good PowerPlay for Bangladesh.

09:24 AM

OVER 5: BAN 38/0 (Das 19 Talukdar 13)

Opta have come up trumps so the scoreboard should be working now. Apologies for the delay. Das sweeps Rashid for four but both play out the rest of the over with the utmost caution, nurdling two singles and taking an extra for a wide after another googly slides down.

09:19 AM

OVER 4: BAN 31/0 (Das 14 Talukdar 12)

Apologies for the lack of a scoreboard, either in full or truncated form. Our statistics supplier does not have a deal for this particular T20 series. We're trying to sort something out.

Archer starts at a rapid lick and arrows a short ball into Talukdar, so close to the body that Rony flaps at it and only keeps it away from his solar plexus by wearing it on the hand. Talukdar gets down the other end, wisely, by shovelling a pull off his body. Das throws his hands at a back of a length ball at 91mph, exploiting the width to slap it up and over cover for four,

Bangladesh get a life after a daft single when Salt's throw from point that would have left Talukdar stranded by two yards whistles past the stumps.

09:14 AM

OVER 3: BAN 23/0 (Das 9 Talukdar 11)

An early bowl for England's best, Adil Rashid. He starts with a quick googly that catches Das by surprise but he jams his bat down to keep it out. Das clips the slider away for a single. Talukdar works the leg-break through midwicket after a couple of wides when Rashid pitches his googly too far over to leg. Still, two singles and two extras represent a good over for England.

Here comes Jofra.

09:10 AM

OVER 2: BAN 19/0 (Das 8 Talukdar 10)

Chris Woakes shares new ball duties. Das walks across and tries to flip a decent length ball over long leg for six, kind of sweeping it. But it takes the leading edge and goes for a one-bounce four down to third man. Courage, Brother, do not stumble. Had he stumbled that could have been a case of dental, rather than mental disintegration. Das flicks to the midwicket sweeper then heaves across the line for a single squarer than the last.

Rocking Rony ends the over charging Woakes and bludgeoning him back over his head for four. Hmm... No swing leaves Woakes horribly exposed.

09:04 AM

OVER 1: BAN 7/0 (Das 1 Talukdar 5)

And Curran starts with a legside wide. Das pushes the first legit delivery to point for an easy single. There are tufts of grass on this pitch, which was used for the first T20 when it turned sharply. Talukdar flips four off his toes behind square. A loose over so far from Curran. But after three balls he finds his line, arcing the ball back into the right-handed Das. earning a pair of dot balls. Make that three. Poor start but then Curran dragged it back.

09:00 AM

Sam Curran has the new ball

And once he's stretched his groin, he will run in to bowl.

08:41 AM

England are unchanged

England Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (capt and wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer.

Bangladesh make two changes: Tanvir Islam makes his debut and Shamim Hossain returns.

Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman.

08:38 AM

Wonders will never cease ...

Jos Buttler has won the toss and has put Bangladesh in to bat. That's the first toss he's won in 2023, I think.

08:36 AM

Preview

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the third Twenty20 between Bangladesh and England from Dhaka. This winter England have played a T20 series in Pakistan, the World Cup in Australia, bilateral ODIs against Australia in Australia, a Test series in Pakistan, ODIs and T20s in South Africa, a Test series in New Zealand and ODIs and T20s in Bangladesh. I've been exhausted just covering it from London. Lord knows how the players must feel. Anyway, today they face the final curtain ... until the IPL starts

The world champions find themselves 2-0 down, which is not exactly unexpected given all the mitigating factors. Having won the World Cup only five months ago, they are on a different cycle entirely, trying to prepare for their defence of the 50-over World Cup by experimenting with top-order places for their all-rounders, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali, while the attractions of franchise cricket, the recently completed Test series in New Zealand and the limited number of central contracts available mean that a lot of contenders for batting roles are otherwise occupied.

While it would be hard to characterise this part of the tour as anything other than an encumbrance, there have been some successes, most of all the form of Jofra Archer that ought to put a smile on every fan of cricket and not just England supporters. The way he was used by Joe Root during the tour of New Zealand in 2019-20 as a kind of turbo Wagner, employing a thoroughbred to drag the rag and bone cart, almost destroyed this generational talent. But England's policy of wrapping him in cotton wool may yet make him a viable three-format bowler, used in Tests for impact rather than the entire series.

As Archer contemplates a broad future, Moeen may well be slimming three in 2021 down to one. Moeen has already retired from Test cricket and, while the 50-over World Cup in India this autumn is a clear priority, the 35-year-old has floated the idea of subsequently stepping away from the format.

"I don't set a lot of goals, but I want to play that World Cup, be a part of that World Cup and hopefully win that World Cup and then we'll see," he told talkSPORT 2 ahead of Tuesday's series-ending T20 in Bangladesh.

"I'm not saying I will retire or I'm not saying I won't retire. Another seven or eight months at 35 is a lot. It could be a time where I'm thinking that's me done now and I might look at Livingstone and Jacksy and think 'you know what, my time is up, I'd rather these guys get ready for the next World Cup.

"I haven't decided but I have sort of an idea of what I want to try and do. It genuinely makes me really happy when I see players coming in - whatever's best for us and the side and going to make us champions, that's more important and that's the bigger picture really."

Expanding on the attraction of continuing as T20 specialist, Moeen added: "I think it's something that's more logical and just makes more sense. If I'm playing well and playing all the franchise cricket - and playing for England - I don't see why not.

"Fifty overs does get harder the older you get, it's not easy to field and for sure it makes sense that I'll do that." Rob Bagchi