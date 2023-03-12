Bangladesh vs England live: Score and latest updates from the second T20

Bangladesh's Rony Talukdar plays a shot during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and England at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka - Getty Images/Munir uz Zaman

11:30 AM

OVER 10: BAN 55/2 (target 118; Shanto 17, Hridoy 17)

So much for batting getting tricky. Hridoy smears Rashid down the ground for four, then makes room to blast another boundary over extra cover. The second shot was terrific.

We're at the halfway point, and Bangladesh need 63 from 60 balls.

11:29 AM

OVER 9: BAN 45/2 (target 118; Shanto 16, Hridoy 8)

Batting is starting to get really tricky. Shanto cloths a straight drive for a single, then gloves a reverse sweep that lands safely. Hridoy also gloves a reverse sweep through the vacant slip cordon.

11:25 AM

OVER 8: BAN 41/2 (target 118; Shanto 14, Hridoy 6)

England's main man, Adil Rashid, comes on. For now Shanto and Hridoy are playing low-risk cricket, working ones and twos whenever possible, so it's another quiet over.

11:22 AM

OVER 7: BAN 36/2 (target 118; Shanto 12, Hridoy 3)

Moeen Ali is the first England spinner to come into the attack. It's a pretty low-key first over, four singles from it. Bangladesh need 82 from 78 balls, which on this pitch is trickier than it sounds.

11:18 AM

OVER 6: BAN 32/2 (target 118; Shanto 10, Hridoy 1)

Shanto gets a rare and important boundary, cutting Archer htrough backward point with authority. It's still been a terrific Powerplay for England, who were 50/1 at this stage of their innings.

11:17 AM

Will MacPherson in Mirpur

A good start with the ball for England, and they are not out of it. But surely they don't have enough?

11:14 AM

Wicket! Talukdar c Moeen b Archer 9

Jofra Archer puts Rony Talukdar out of his misery. Talukdar, who has struggled to time the ball throughout, his short innings mishit a pull over the head of mid-on, and Moeen Ali took a good running catch. FOW: 27/2

11:13 AM

OVER 5: BAN 27/1 (target 118; Talukdar 9, Shanto 6)

Talukdar fetches a slower bouncer from Curran towards deep midwicket, with the ball landing just short of Phil Salt. It's another boundaryless over, which suits England just fine in the Powerplay. They've forced their way back into this game.

11:08 AM

OVER 4: BAN 21/1 (target 118; Talukdar 7, Shanto 3)

Archer replaces Woakes. Talukdar, who is straining for rhythm, is beaten by a ball that bounces just over leg stump. Just four from the over, another good one for England. Their quick bowlers are already using cutters and slower balls to good effect.

11:03 AM

OVER 3: BAN 17/1 (target 118; Talukdar 6, Shanto 1)

I thought that might have been a slower short ball from Curran, but replays suggest it just got stuck in the pitch. This is a good start from England, just what they needed.

11:02 AM

Wicket! Litton c Salt b Das 9

There's no real swing for Curran or Woakes, and Jos Buttler has already taken the slip out.

Curran changes his length, too, and gets an immediate reward when Litton Das cuffs a short ball straight to deep square leg. FOW: 16/1

Sam Curran and Jos Buttler celebrate the wicket of Litton Das - Adnan Abidi/Reuters

10:59 AM

OVER 2: BAN 15/0 (target 118; Litton 9 Talukdar 5)

Jos Buttler chooses swing over pace, with Chris Woakes rather than Jofra Archer opening the bowling at the other end. His third ball is way too short and helped round the corner for four by Litton Das.

Bangladesh will go hard against the new ball, as they did on Thursday. Today England made 50 runs from six overs in the Powerplay and 67 from 14 after it. Rocket science it is not.

10:53 AM

OVER 1: BAN 7/0 (target 118; Litton 2 Talukdar 5)

England need early wickets, and Sam Curran is a bit unfortunate not to grab one in an excellent first over. Talukdar edges for four, is beaten outside off stump and then mistimes a cross-bat shot that lands short of Curran.

10:48 AM

The players are back out

Sam Curran has the ball, Litton Das and Rony Talukdar the bats.

10:41 AM

Will MacPherson's verdict

Well, that was a pretty shambolic innings from England, who fell from 50 for one to 117 all out, and will need to bowl like gods to win this game. They changed the order, but it didn't matter. Strife.

Ben Duckett - Adnan Abidi/Reuters

10:39 AM

Bangladesh need 118 to win the series

That was quite a slog for England, who were 50/1 after six overs before being strangled by spin and slower balls. And though the pitch is doing a bit, Bangladesh are strong favourites to clinch a series victory.

10:38 AM

Wicket! Archer run out 0

Jofra Archer is run out off the last delivery, trying to steal a single to the keeper after being beaten by another beautiful slower ball from Mustafizur. FOW: 117 all out

10:37 AM

Wicket! Rehan run out 11

An odd dismissal for Rehan Ahmed, who is run out off a wide. He missed a slower short ball from Mustafizur that bounced miles over his head and was called through for a single to the keeper by Rashid. Rehan had no chance and was easily run out at the non-striker's end. FOW: 116/9

10:33 AM

Wicket! Duckett c Shanto b Mustafizur 28

A useful innings from Ben Duckett, 28 from as many balls, ends when he mistimes a slog straight up in the air. Shanto charges in and swoops forward to take a very good catch. FOW: 114/8

10:31 AM

OVER 19: ENG 114/7 (Duckett 28 Rehan 11)

Rehan makes it back-to-back boundaries with a stylish inside-out drive over extra cover off Shakib.

Nine from the over, including a mishit for two from Rehan that loops over Shakib's head and lands safely.

10:28 AM

OVER 18: ENG 105/7 (Duckett 26 Rehan 4)

A cracking cutter from Mustafizur beats a slightly startled Rehan Ahmed. England's batters have struggled with the bounce all day, and Rehan is beaten again next ball.

Eventually Rehan gets into position to clatter a boundary over midwicket. To say England needed that would be a rare old understatement.

10:26 AM

From Will MacPherson in Mirpur

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has England's number. Figures of 4-12 from four overs are ridiculous. Different format, but it's like 2016 all over again.

10:24 AM

OVER 17: ENG 100/7 (Duckett 26 Rehan 0)

Mehidy finishes with glorious figures of 4-0-12-4.

10:23 AM

Wicket! Jordan c b Mehidy 3

Mehidy Hasan Miraz finishes a memorable spell in style when Jordan holes out to midwicket. It was a desperate shot from Jordan, who struggled to time it and made 3 from 10 balls. FOW: 100/7

10:19 AM

OVER 16: ENG 95/6 (Duckett 22 Jordan 2)

England are stuck in treacle. The returning Shakib concedes just three runs from his second over, and one of those was a wide.

10:15 AM

OVER 15: ENG 92/6 (Duckett 21 Jordan 1)

There's a bit in the pitch so England aren't out of this game, but you'd think they need an absolute minimum of 130.

Mehidy, meanwhile, has figures of 3-0-7-3.

10:13 AM

Wicket! Woakes st Litton b Mehidy 0

Woakes, on the charge, is beaten through the gate by a big offbreak, and the unsighted Litton Das rides the bounce to complete a terrific stumping at the second attempt. England are in all sorts! FOW: 91/6

Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates. - Adnan Abidi/Reuters

10:10 AM

Wicket! Curran st Litton b Mehidy 12

Lovely bowling from Mehidy Miraz Hassan, who was too smart for Sam Curran. He saw Curran coming, pulled his length back, and Litton Das did the rest with a fast-handed stumping. Curran swishes his bat in frustration; he goes for 12 from 16 balls. FOW: 91/5

10:08 AM

OVER 14: ENG 91/4 (Duckett 21 Curran 12)

Afif Hossain comes into the attack, the eighth bowler and fifth spinner that Bangladesh have used in this innings. England settle for low-risk ones and twos, and there are seven runs from the over.

10:04 AM

OVER 13: ENG 84/4 (Duckett 17 Curran 10)

Another boundary for Duckett, slapped witheringly past backward point when Taskin gives him a bit of width. England are regrouping pretty well, though there's still a lot of work to do.

Taskin finishes another impressive day's work with figures of 4-0-27-1.

09:59 AM

OVER 12: ENG 76/4 (Duckett 11 Curran 9)

More offspin, this time from Najmul Hossain Shanto. His first ball is a vile full toss that Duckett puts away for four, and a single off the other five deliveries make it a decent over for England.

Ollie Pope, commentating on Sky Sports, thinks a par score is around 160.

09:55 AM

OVER 11: ENG 67/4 (Duckett 4 Curran 8)

England don't really have a tail, with Jofra Archer at No11 - but they have a very long lower middle-order, so Duckett and Curran will probably play low-risk shots for a few overs. Mehidy's second over goes for just four singles.

09:50 AM

OVER 10: ENG 63/4 (Duckett 2 Curran 5)

Sam Curran gets off the mark with an emphatic cut for four off Hasan. Twenty more of those and England will be getting somewhere.

09:47 AM

Will MacPherson in Mirpur

England in pretty considerable trouble here, with Buttler gone cheaply. Hasan has been excellent in this series. England were 50 for one at the end of the powerplay, and three overs later, were 57-4, with all of their most experienced batsmen back in the hutch. Plenty of time, but not much batting left.

09:46 AM

OVER 9: ENG 57/4 (Duckett 1 Curran 0)

England have lost three wickets for seven in 16 balls.

09:45 AM

Wicket! Moeen c sub b Mehidy 15

Another one gone! Moeen clouts a slog-sweep straight to deepwicket, and - like Shakib and Hasan - Mehidy has a wicket in his first over. FOW: 57/4

09:41 AM

OVER 8: ENG 55/3 (Moeen 14, Duckett 0)

That was the last ball of the over. England are in bother here.

09:41 AM

Wicket! Buttler b Hasan 4

Hello! Buttler has been cleaned up by a marvellous yorker from thee new bowler Hasan Mahmud. That's a huge wicket for Bangladesh, who have taken control of the game with two quick wickets. FOW: 55/3

Jos Buttler is bowled by Hasan Mahmud - Munir Uz Zaman/AFP

09:36 AM

OVER 7: ENG 51/2 (Moeen 13 Buttler 1)

Jos Buttler is the new batter.

09:34 AM

Wicket! Salt ct and b Shakib 25

The captain Shakib Al Hasan strikes third ball! Salt, backing away, was surprised by a slower delivery that gripped off the pitch, and all he could do was screw it straight back to Shakib. FOW: 50/2

Shakib Al Hasan celebrates the wicket of Phil Salt - Adnan Abidi/Reuters

09:32 AM

OVER 6: ENG 50/1 (Salt 25 Moeen 13)

The first bit of spin, with the left-arm Nasum Ahmed bowling the final over of the Powerplay.

Salt crashes him to the cover boundary for four, helped by a misfield, and then Moeen sweeps handsomely behind square for six. That's an excellent over for England, 13 from it.

Phil Salt - Adnan Abidi/Reuters

09:28 AM

OVER 5: ENG 37/1 (Salt 19 Moeen 6)

Taskin continues, which is fair enough given how well he is bowling. Moeen is hit high on the bat by a delivery that trampolines from just back of a length. He has yet to adjust to the pace of the pitch - but Salt looks in good nick, and he makes room to bash a length ball wide of mid-off for four. Excellent shot.

Salt has 19 from 12 balls, Moeen 6 from 10.

09:21 AM

OVER 4: ENG 29/1 (Salt 13 Moeen 8)

Salty hits the first six of the innings, helping a poor delivery from Mustafizur over long leg. Pace and bounce is a double-edged sword, for bowlers and batters.

09:17 AM

OVER 3: ENG 21/1 (Salt 6 Moeen 5)

Moeen Ali walks out at No3, so it looks like Jos Buttler will return to his old job of middle-order finisher for the day. He gets off the mark with an edge that flies past the leaping Shanto at slip for four. This looks a cracking pitch, with plenty of pace and bounce, and the new, improved Taskin is enjoying himself.

This is all a bit frantic from England, and Moeen has to scamper to make his ground off the final delivery of the over.

09:13 AM

Wicket! Malan c Hasan b Taskin 5

Malan goes cheaply. He had a big smear across the line at Taskin and top-edged the ball miles in the air towards third man. Hasan Mahmud steadied himself to take a calm catch. FOW: 16/1

Taskin Ahmed celebrates the wicket of Dawid Malan - Abnan Abidi/Reuters

09:07 AM

OVER 2: ENG 16/0 (Salt 6 Malan 5)

There's a bit of zip in this pitch. Salt edges Mustafizur's first ball wide of slip for four, then misses an almighty slap outside off stump.

Malan uppercuts over slip but well short of the man at third. Not much has come off the middle of the bat, but England are off to a decent start.

09:06 AM

Will MacPherson in Mirpur

It's a very interesting decision, not to open with Buttler. It's the first time he's come in down the order since February 2018 and, to me, feels like removing a strength to account for a weakness. That said, England were horribly unbalanced the other night, and Buttler is very big on "entry points" - ie when certain players come to the crease. Moeen and Curran faced virtually no spin the other night, which isn't much use as whacking it is their strength. Same for Duckett.

09:05 AM

OVER 1: ENG 10/0 (Salt 1 Malan 4)

The last time Jos Buttler didn't open in a T20i was over five years ago. I'm sure it's just a bit of experimentation rather than anything more significant; Buttler is probably the best T20 opener in the world.

A swinging yorker from Taskin hits Malan on the pad and flies away for four leg-byes. Taskin was interested in the LBW; the umpire and Shakib Al Hasan less so. It was missing leg stump.

Malan gets off the mark with a pull round the corner for four.

08:59 AM

The players are on the field

And the impressive Taskin Ahmed is ready to open the bowling to Phil Salt and ... Dawid Malan.

08:56 AM

Ten out of ten, but not in a good way

Forget winter nets, we know what England's captains are going to be working on when they get back home... 👀



08:39 AM

Buttler to bat at No3?

Here's Will MacPherson in Mirpur.

Rehan Ahmed's been presented with his T20i cap this afternoon by Jos Buttler, which completes the set for the 18-year-old. He becomes the 22nd man, and first from England, to make all three international debuts as a teenager, and is England's youngest T20 player (as well as Test and ODI). He comes into a team showing one changes (the maximum they could have made it two, as they only have 13 players). Ahmed in for Mark Wood, so Reece Topley's wait for a game goes on. He has a thigh injury. Interestingly, Jos Buttler is listed to bat No3, with Malan opening. We will find out shortly, as Buttler lost the toss for the eighth time in eight games this year. Sack him.

08:36 AM

Team news

Rehan Ahmed makes his T20I debut for England, which completes a dream winter for him. At the age of 18, he has now played for England in all three formats. He replaces Mark Wood in the only change from the first T20.

The home side have also brought in a spinner: Mehidy Hassan Miraz is in for Shamim Hossain.

Bangladesh Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman.

England Salt, Malan, Buttler (c/wk), Duckett, Moeen, Curran, Woakes, Jordan, Rehan, Rashid, Archer.

The debutant Rehan Ahmed is presented with his England T20 cap by Jos Buttler - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

08:33 AM

Bangladesh win the toss and bowl

It worked on Thursday, so there's no reason for Shakib Al Hasan to change approach.

Jos Buttler, who can't win a toss for love nor money, said he would have fielded first as well.

08:09 AM

Good morning!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of the second T20 international between Bangladesh and England in Mirpur. Jos Buttler’s team find themselves in an increasingly familiar position: 1-0 down with two to play. Their bilateral form has been poor of late, across both white-ball formats, and a loss today would mean a sixth defeat in the last 10 series.

It's probably no coincidence that two of England's three series wins in that time came directly before last year's T20 World Cup, when their focus was a litter sharper. There’s no real cause for alarm, not least because England are world champions in both formats, but it’s a notable change from the bilateral dominance leading up to the 2019 World Cup.

The first match on Thursday, which Bangladesh won comfortably, was another reminder – not that it was needed – that Asian conditions are the furthest from England’s comfort zone. They lost their way after a great start with the bat, and never really looked like defending a below-par score of 156 for six. Buttler pummelled 67 but Phil Salt (38) and Ben Duckett (20) were the only other players to reach double figures. Having only four specialist batters, three if you count Buttler as an allrounder, didn't help.

Injuries to Will Jacks and Tom Abell mean England are down to the bare bones, so any changes will be in the bowling department. Rehan Ahmed could come in for his T20I debut, which would complete the set age the age of 18.

The match begins at 9am GMT, with the toss and team news at 8.30am.