Bangladesh vs England live: Score and latest updates from the second T20

England's Jos Buttler is bowled out by Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud - Reuters/Adnan Abidi

09:59 AM

OVER 12: ENG 76/4 (Duckett 11 Curran 9)

More offspin, this time from Najmul Hossain Shanto. His first ball is a vile full toss that Duckett puts away for four, and a single off the other five deliveries make it a decent over for England.

Ollie Pope, commentating on Sky Sports, thinks a par score is around 160.

09:55 AM

OVER 11: ENG 67/4 (Duckett 4 Curran 8)

England don't really have a tail, with Jofra Archer at No11 - but they have a very long lower middle-order, so Duckett and Curran will probably play low-risk shots for a few overs. Mehidy's second over goes for just four singles.

09:50 AM

OVER 10: ENG 63/4 (Duckett 2 Curran 5)

Sam Curran gets off the mark with an emphatic cut for four off Hasan. Twenty more of those and England will be getting somewhere.

09:47 AM

Will MacPherson in Mirpur

England in pretty considerable trouble here, with Buttler gone cheaply. Hasan has been excellent in this series. England were 50 for one at the end of the powerplay, and three overs later, were 57-4, with all of their most experienced batsmen back in the hutch. Plenty of time, but not much batting left.

09:46 AM

OVER 9: ENG 57/4 (Duckett 1 Curran 0)

England have lost three wickets for seven in 16 balls.

09:45 AM

Wicket! Moeen c sub b Mehidy 15

Another one gone! Moeen clouts a slog-sweep straight to deepwicket, and - like Shakib and Hasan - Mehidy has a wicket in his first over. FOW: 57/4

09:41 AM

OVER 8: ENG 55/3 (Moeen 14, Duckett 0)

That was the last ball of the over. England are in bother here.

09:41 AM

Wicket! Buttler b Hasan 4

Hello! Buttler has been cleaned up by a marvellous yorker from thee new bowler Hasan Mahmud. That's a huge wicket for Bangladesh, who have taken control of the game with two quick wickets. FOW: 55/3

Jos Buttler is bowled by Hasan Mahmud - Munir Uz Zaman/AFP

09:36 AM

OVER 7: ENG 51/2 (Moeen 13 Buttler 1)

Jos Buttler is the new batter.

09:34 AM

Wicket! Salt ct and b Shakib 25

The captain Shakib Al Hasan strikes third ball! Salt, backing away, was surprised by a slower delivery that gripped off the pitch, and all he could do was screw it straight back to Shakib. FOW: 50/2

Shakib Al Hasan celebrates the wicket of Phil Salt - Adnan Abidi/Reuters

09:32 AM

OVER 6: ENG 50/1 (Salt 25 Moeen 13)

The first bit of spin, with the left-arm Nasum Ahmed bowling the final over of the Powerplay.

Salt crashes him to the cover boundary for four, helped by a misfield, and then Moeen sweeps handsomely behind square for six. That's an excellent over for England, 13 from it.

Phil Salt - Adnan Abidi/Reuters

09:28 AM

OVER 5: ENG 37/1 (Salt 19 Moeen 6)

Taskin continues, which is fair enough given how well he is bowling. Moeen is hit high on the bat by a delivery that trampolines from just back of a length. He has yet to adjust to the pace of the pitch - but Salt looks in good nick, and he makes room to bash a length ball wide of mid-off for four. Excellent shot.

Salt has 19 from 12 balls, Moeen 6 from 10.

09:21 AM

OVER 4: ENG 29/1 (Salt 13 Moeen 8)

Salty hits the first six of the innings, helping a poor delivery from Mustafizur over long leg. Pace and bounce is a double-edged sword, for bowlers and batters.

09:17 AM

OVER 3: ENG 21/1 (Salt 6 Moeen 5)

Moeen Ali walks out at No3, so it looks like Jos Buttler will return to his old job of middle-order finisher for the day. He gets off the mark with an edge that flies past the leaping Shanto at slip for four. This looks a cracking pitch, with plenty of pace and bounce, and the new, improved Taskin is enjoying himself.

This is all a bit frantic from England, and Moeen has to scamper to make his ground off the final delivery of the over.

09:13 AM

Wicket! Malan c Hasan b Taskin 5

Malan goes cheaply. He had a big smear across the line at Taskin and top-edged the ball miles in the air towards third man. Hasan Mahmud steadied himself to take a calm catch. FOW: 16/1

Taskin Ahmed celebrates the wicket of Dawid Malan - Abnan Abidi/Reuters

09:07 AM

OVER 2: ENG 16/0 (Salt 6 Malan 5)

There's a bit of zip in this pitch. Salt edges Mustafizur's first ball wide of slip for four, then misses an almighty slap outside off stump.

Malan uppercuts over slip but well short of the man at third. Not much has come off the middle of the bat, but England are off to a decent start.

09:06 AM

Will MacPherson in Mirpur

It's a very interesting decision, not to open with Buttler. It's the first time he's come in down the order since February 2018 and, to me, feels like removing a strength to account for a weakness. That said, England were horribly unbalanced the other night, and Buttler is very big on "entry points" - ie when certain players come to the crease. Moeen and Curran faced virtually no spin the other night, which isn't much use as whacking it is their strength. Same for Duckett.

09:05 AM

OVER 1: ENG 10/0 (Salt 1 Malan 4)

The last time Jos Buttler didn't open in a T20i was over five years ago. I'm sure it's just a bit of experimentation rather than anything more significant; Buttler is probably the best T20 opener in the world.

A swinging yorker from Taskin hits Malan on the pad and flies away for four leg-byes. Taskin was interested in the LBW; the umpire and Shakib Al Hasan less so. It was missing leg stump.

Malan gets off the mark with a pull round the corner for four.

08:59 AM

The players are on the field

And the impressive Taskin Ahmed is ready to open the bowling to Phil Salt and ... Dawid Malan.

08:56 AM

Ten out of ten, but not in a good way

08:39 AM

Buttler to bat at No3?

Here's Will MacPherson in Mirpur.

Rehan Ahmed's been presented with his T20i cap this afternoon by Jos Buttler, which completes the set for the 18-year-old. He becomes the 22nd man, and first from England, to make all three international debuts as a teenager, and is England's youngest T20 player (as well as Test and ODI). He comes into a team showing one changes (the maximum they could have made it two, as they only have 13 players). Ahmed in for Mark Wood, so Reece Topley's wait for a game goes on. He has a thigh injury. Interestingly, Jos Buttler is listed to bat No3, with Malan opening. We will find out shortly, as Buttler lost the toss for the eighth time in eight games this year. Sack him.

08:36 AM

Team news

Rehan Ahmed makes his T20I debut for England, which completes a dream winter for him. At the age of 18, he has now played for England in all three formats. He replaces Mark Wood in the only change from the first T20.

The home side have also brought in a spinner: Mehidy Hassan Miraz is in for Shamim Hossain.

Bangladesh Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman.

England Salt, Malan, Buttler (c/wk), Duckett, Moeen, Curran, Woakes, Jordan, Rehan, Rashid, Archer.

The debutant Rehan Ahmed is presented with his England T20 cap by Jos Buttler - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

08:33 AM

Bangladesh win the toss and bowl

It worked on Thursday, so there's no reason for Shakib Al Hasan to change approach.

Jos Buttler, who can't win a toss for love nor money, said he would have fielded first as well.

08:09 AM

Good morning!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of the second T20 international between Bangladesh and England in Mirpur. Jos Buttler’s team find themselves in an increasingly familiar position: 1-0 down with two to play. Their bilateral form has been poor of late, across both white-ball formats, and a loss today would mean a sixth defeat in the last 10 series.

It's probably no coincidence that two of England's three series wins in that time came directly before last year's T20 World Cup, when their focus was a litter sharper. There’s no real cause for alarm, not least because England are world champions in both formats, but it’s a notable change from the bilateral dominance leading up to the 2019 World Cup.

The first match on Thursday, which Bangladesh won comfortably, was another reminder – not that it was needed – that Asian conditions are the furthest from England’s comfort zone. They lost their way after a great start with the bat, and never really looked like defending a below-par score of 156 for six. Buttler pummelled 67 but Phil Salt (38) and Ben Duckett (20) were the only other players to reach double figures. Having only four specialist batters, three if you count Buttler as an allrounder, didn't help.

Injuries to Will Jacks and Tom Abell mean England are down to the bare bones, so any changes will be in the bowling department. Rehan Ahmed could come in for his T20I debut, which would complete the set age the age of 18.

The match begins at 9am GMT, with the toss and team news at 8.30am.