Bangladesh vs England live: score and latest updates from the first ODI 2023

The two captains at the toss in Mirpur - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

05:51 AM

Will MacPherson on what to look out for...

A full strength attack



Perhaps only Olly Stone (who is with the Test team in New Zealand) is missing from England’s very best bowling attack here. They have two quicks, Archer and Wood, two new ball specialists, Woakes and Mahmood, and two versatile left-armers, Topley and Curran. It is unlikely that all six can make the World Cup squad, so Mahmood especially will be looking for a statement showing.

Young spin-bowling all-rounders

Moeen Ali remains an enigma, while Liam Livingstone has struggled with injury and has not exactly nailed his ODI place when fit. Which makes a debut for Will Jacks especially, but also Rehan Ahmed an intriguing prospect. Jacks is a powerful hitter who bowls handy off-spin and could stake a claim anywhere in the top six. Ahmed starts the series unwell, but could be Adil Rashid’s long-term successor in the all-important wrist-spin role.

Trouble at the top

Openers Jason Roy and Dawid Malan both scored excellent hundreds on the tour of South Africa, but need more runs here to nail a World Cup place. With Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Harry Brook and perhaps Ben Duckett or Ben Stokes returning, there may just be one spot in the 15-man squad for Roy or Malan. And that is before we get to Jacks, Phil Salt and James Vince…

05:48 AM

Will MacPherson in Mirpur...

Greetings from the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in Mirpur where, remarkably, England are back in action just over 24 hours after that extraordinary Test in New Zealand concluded. It's all a bit ridiculous, but England have a strong team, and a serious challenge ahead of them in this series. Bangladesh have won their last seven ODI series at home, and are tricky customers, especially in this format. For England, this represents excellent practice for the World Cup in India later this year, but they are missing some big name batsmen. Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and probably Harry Brook will be in at that team, and who knows about Ben Stokes?! So the batting has a slightly second-string look to it. Will Jacks makes his debut in the middle order, while there are recalls for Phil Salt and James Vince too. The bowling is exciting, with Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in the same ODI team for the first time since September 2020. Archer and Chris Woakes will share the new ball, with the left-armers Curran and Topley left out. There's no return for Saqib Mahmood just yet, either.

05:38 AM

Jos Buttler speaks to Sky Sports...

On what he would have done had he won the toss...

"A bit unsure, possibly would have have a bat."

On the team...

"Wood and Archer in the team and Will Jacks will make his debut."

On the side's form...

"We haven't haven't had the series wins we would like but the bigger picture is the World Cup...It's about adapting and being smart."

05:34 AM

Bangladesh win the toss...

...and will bat

05:31 AM

Series follows series...

No sooner has that remarkable series in New Zealand finished than another in Bangladesh starts. 'No sooner' being just over 24 hours...But such is the hamster wheel of international cricket that this state of affairs should shock no one. Originally scheduled for before last year's T20 World Cup, this series was pushed back to now for a variety of reasons, one being, from what I can make out, player/bubble fatigue, errrrmmm...

Anyway, Jos Buttler and Co are back on the subcontinent for three ODIs - the first of which is today - and three T20s. It will offer vital preparation for this year's World Cup set to take place in next-door India where England will of course defend their title memorably won 'by the barest of margins' (as was yesterday's Test) in 2019.

Not only that, however, and again linking it back to the one-run loss in Wellington, it could also prove key for this year's Ashes. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are both in the squad (today's team news coming up at the toss) and the sight of both of them continuing their return to full fitness in Bangladesh would provide a fillip for Ben Stokes and Co who became only the fourth side - and first non-Australian outfit - to lose having enforced the follow-on. During New Zealand's second innings, that set up the remarkable win, England could have done with a 90mph pace ace to provide testing variety to the attack. It's more than likely that at some point against the Australians this summer that will again be the case.

But that's just a sub plot for this series, the main narrative being this year's World Cup with the battle of places in the white-ball team as tough as ever. Buttler will be without Harry Brook and the other multi-format players who played in New Zealand but there are still huge selection headaches around both the batting line up (for this series Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Buttler, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Will Jacks and Phil Salt are seven that won't go into six) and attack (Archer, Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes and Reece Topley offer a fine stable of seam options with Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed providing the spin choices).

That squad list only shows the strength in depth at England's disposal and it's one they may well need in Mirpur and Chittagong - Bangladesh are tough to beat on their home turf and this series should offer up good excitement for the present, as well as many a pointer to the near future.

Stay here for all the action with play set to start at 6am.