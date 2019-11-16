Shami, Ashwin lead India to crushing win over Bangladesh

The Associated Press
  • India's Mohammed Shami celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mahmudullah during the third day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore, India, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • India's Mohammed Shami, left, celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mahmudullah, right, during the third day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore, India, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • Bangladesh's Liton Das, right, and Mushfiqur Rahim run between the wickets to score during the third day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore, India, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, right, watches the ball after missing to play a shot during the third day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore, India, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • India's Ravichandran Ashwin, center without cap, celebrates with teammates the dismissal o Bangladesh's Liton Das during the third day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore, India, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • India's captain Virat Kohli, left, celebrates with Ravichandran Ashwin after their win on the third day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore, India, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • India's captain Virat Kohli, left, holds the ball after a delivery bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin, right, during the third day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore, India, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Liton Das during the third day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore, India, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • India's captain Virat Kohli smiles as he throws the ball towards a fielder during the third day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore, India, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan bats during the third day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore, India, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, right, and Mehidy Hasan stand between the wickets during the third day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore, India, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • India's captain Virat Kohli, right, watches as Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, center, and Mehidy Hasan run between the wickets to score during the third day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore, India, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
INDORE, India (AP) -- Mohammed Shami and Ravi Ashwin led the way as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs on the third day of the first test on Saturday.

Bangladesh, which was dismissed for 150 in its first innings, was bowled out after tea for 213 in its second.

Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with a gritty 64 before he fell to off-spinner Ashwin.

Paceman Shami took 4-31 while Ashwin picked up 3-42.

Earlier, India declared on its overnight score of 493-6 and Bangladesh was quickly in trouble as it slumped to 72-5 before Mushfiqur and wicketkeeper Liton Das staged a mini recovery by sharing a stand of 63 for the sixth wicket.

Das hit six fours in a lively 39-ball 35 before Ashwin removed him with a sharp return catch.

Mushfiqur then put on 59 for the seventh wicket with Mehedi Hasan but their partnership was broken when Hasan was bowled by paceman Umesh Yadav for 38.

Bangladesh's last hope disappeared when Mushfiqur was caught by Cheteshwar Pujara off Ashwin.

Fourteen of the 20 Bangladesh wickets to fall in the match were taking by quick bowlers.

''It was a really clinical performance,'' India captain Virat Kohli said after his team chalked up a sixth consecutive Test win.

''Our fast bowlers are on top of their game. It looks a different pitch when they are bowling. It's a dream bowling combination for any skipper.''

India now tops the world test championship standings with 300 points from six matches.

The second and final game in the series against Bangladesh will be in Kolkata starting on November 22 and will be a first day-night test for both sides, with a pink ball rather than a red one being used.

''The pink ball does a lot more early on,'' said Kohli. ''The pink ball test is going to be exciting. It is going to be a landmark event for Indian test cricket.''

