Bangladesh to continue to test England's openers with spin

Cardiff has been a seamer’s paradise so far this World Cup, but Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has promised England another trial by spin this weekend in their crunch group stage clash.

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow’s dominance at the top of the order has been a hallmark of England’s rise to No.1 in the world in the ODI format these past four years.

But the duo’s fast starts have been checked so far this ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup as South Africa handed the new ball to Imran Tahir while Pakistan did the same with Shahdab Khan.

However, the green pitches in Wales allowed New Zealand’s arsenal of quicks to skittle Sri Lanka last weekend while Nuwan Pradeep then did the same to Afghanistan.

As a result England appear likely to recall Liam Plunkett – perhaps at the expense of Adil Rashid.

But Bangladesh will be sticking to the tried and tested with the spin of Mehidy Hasan Miraz with the new ball combining with Shakib Al Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain to deadly effect.

Mashrafe said: “Our spinners all over the world have played a big role, it is one of our biggest strengths. We know that Shakib is -- all over the world, he is one of the biggest strength for us.

"Miraz is doing well for a long time. I mean, the last two years, he's doing so well for us with the new ball.

“South Africa started with these tactics. So most of the teams will be taking them as well.

“But it depends on you if you can make it a success or not. You have to be confident enough with your tactics.”

Mashrafe and co have downed England in both the 2011 and 2015 World Cups – the latter victory sending Eoin Morgan’s troops home before the end of the group stages.

But England are a much-changed side in the intervening four years, now No.1 in the world in ODI cricket and the tournament hosts this summer.

Bangladesh are no longer the plucky underdogs of yesteryear – see their opening win over South Africa and narrow loss to New Zealand in this tournament already for evidence.

And while England lost last time out to Pakistan, Mashrafe knows his side will have their work cut out for them.

“This is one of the best teams England have ever produced, especially in the World Cup,” he added.

“I think still they are in the right way winning matches, and they are in good touch.

“We have been beating them the last two World Cups. That doesn't mean that we will make it happen again the way it did.

“It's a new, fresh match. Both teams start from the first ball, so it's very important for both teams starting well. Obviously there is the chance, and for that, we have to play at our best.

“The areas they have been very strong in, we have to keep them quiet. If it's we can make it happen, tomorrow matches, it might help us.”

