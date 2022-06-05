Bangladesh fire: 25 killed, hundreds injured in depot blast

The explosion happened after a fire broke out at a container depot

At least 25 people have been killed and hundreds reported injured in a huge explosion at a depot near the city of Chittagong in Bangladesh.

The explosion happened after firefighters were called to put out a fire at a container storage facility in the town of Sitakunda.

Some of the containers at the depot are believed to have stored chemicals, local media report.

Eyewitnesses told AFP the blast shook buildings several kilometres away.

Many of the injured are reported to be in critical condition with burns covering 60% to 90% of their bodies.

An injured man is carried to a hospital by rescue workers and civilians after a fire broke out at a container storage facility in Sitakunda

The town is only 40km (25 miles) from the country's second-largest city, Chittagong, and one of the city's hospitals has been inundated with victims. The injured include depot workers as well as fire-fighters and police, according to local media.

Several hours after the blast, fire-fighters were still attempting to extinguish the fire on Sunday morning.

About 600 people worked at the depot, the facility's director, Mujibur Rahman, told AFP.

Fires are common in Bangladesh. Last year, at least 39 people were killed after a ferry caught fire in the south of the country. And earlier that same year, at least 52 people died in a factory fire in Rupganj near the capital, Dhaka.

Three workers were also killed in 2020 after an oil tank exploded in another container storage depot in Patenga, not far from Chittagong.