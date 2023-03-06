Bangladesh fire: Thousands shelterless after blaze at Rohingya camp

Marita Moloney - BBC News
·2 min read

Thousands of people have been left without shelter after a massive fire broke out in a crowded Rohingya refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh.

The blaze, which broke out on Sunday, engulfed some 2,000 shelters at a camp known as Cox's Bazar.

Hundreds of people have now returned to the area to see what they can salvage from the ruins.

It is estimated around 12,000 people, most of whom escaped violence in neighbouring Myanmar, are now homeless.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and no casualties have been reported.

The blaze started at about 14:45 local time (08: 45 GMT) and quickly tore through the bamboo-and-tarpaulin shelters, an official said.

"Some 2,000 shelters have been burnt, leaving about 12,000 forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals shelterless," Mijanur Rahman, Bangladesh's refugee commissioner, told AFP news agency.

The blaze was brought under control within three hours but at least 35 mosques and 21 learning centres for the refugees were also destroyed, he added.

Photos are now emerging that show the extent of the devastation.

Many of those who lived there can be seen picking through the charred area, where only metal struts and singed corrugated roofing remains.

Hrusikesh Harichandan, from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told the BBC there had been "massive damage" to the camp.

He said basic services such as water centres and testing facilities had also been affected.

"My shelter was gutted. [My shop] was also burnt," Mamun Johar, a 30-year-old Rohingya man, told AFP.

"The fire took everything from me, everything."

Rohingya refugee camp that has been destroyed after a fire broke out
Rohingya refugee camp that has been destroyed after a fire broke out

Thick black clouds were seen rising above Camp 11, one of many in the border district where more than a million Rohingya refugees live.

The camps, overcrowded and squalid, are vulnerable to fires.

Between January 2021 and December 2022, there were 222 fire incidents in the Rohingya camps including 60 cases of arson, according to a Bangladesh defence ministry report released last month.

In March 2021, at least 15 people were killed and some 50,000 were displaced after a huge fire tore through a camp in the settlement.

The refugee camp, said to be the world's largest, houses people who fled from Myanmar following a military crackdown against the Rohingya ethnic minority.

The Rohingya are Muslims in largely Buddhist Myanmar, where they have faced persecution for generations.

The latest exodus of Rohingya escaping to Bangladesh began in August 2017, after Myanmar's military brutally retaliated when a Rohingya insurgent group launched attacks on several police posts.

Latest Stories

  • Thousands left homeless by massive fire in Bangladeshi Rohingya refugee camp

    A massive fire at an overcrowded Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh has left thousands homeless. The blaze broke out at Camp 11 in Cox's Bazar, a southeastern border district where more than a million Rohingya refugees live. Police superintendent Rafiqul Islam said: "We currently don't have an estimate for damages but there are no reports of casualties."

  • Thousands 'Left Homeless' After Fire Tears Through Rohingya Refugee Camp in Bangladesh

    The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said children and families had been “left homeless” after a fire tore through a section of a refugee camp complex in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, on Sunday, March 5.The world’s largest refugee site, the UN Refugee Agency said some 2,000 shelters had been destroyed, with 12,000 people thought to have lost their accommodation. Most of the site’s inhabitants are Rohingya refugees that fled ethnic violence in neighboring Myanmar.Citing officials, the BBC reported that the fire broke out on Sunday afternoon and was under control within three hours. The cause of the fire, which was first reported at Camp 11, was unclear.Footage from the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society shows large flames burning through structures and thick smoke billowing from the complex.At publication, there were no reports of any deaths Credit: Bangladesh Red Crescent Society via Storyful

  • At the U.S.-Mexico border, desperate migrants have sights set on Canada

    The gruesome, sobering video is played back on a cellphone for those sitting nearby. Once seen, it is impossible to forget. Onscreen, a crocodile is drifting along a river in the Panamanian jungle with a half-eaten human leg hanging out of its mouth, a lifeless foot perched just above the giant reptile's droopy eyes. It was shown to CBC News by Venezuelan migrant Nelson Ramirez, as he and his wife, Yescee Urbina, wait for guidance on finding food and shelter at a migrant aid office in Juarez, Me

  • Toronto continues storm cleanup, plans to institute more snow routes

    Following Friday night’s storm, the City of Toronto declared a major snowstorm condition in an effort to expedite clearing efforts. Ahmar Khan explains.

  • News bulletin 2023/03/05 21:12

    News bulletin 2023/03/05 21:12View on euronews

  • Refugees left homeless after blaze ravages Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

    A massive fire raced through a crammed refugee camp for Rohingya Muslims in southern Bangladesh on Sunday, leaving thousands homeless.View on euronews

  • At least 3 police officers killed in Nagorno-Karabakh clash

    MOSCOW (AP) — A shootout between Azerbaijani soldiers and police of Nagorno-Karabakh, a separatist ethnic Armenian region, killed at least three people Sunday, according to Armenia's Interior Ministry. The two sides gave differing accounts of what happened. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said the shootout occurred when soldiers went to check vehicles suspected of transporting weapons along an auxiliary dirt road that leads from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh's capital, Stepanakert. Armenia’s Interio

  • Oscars 2023: Tackling male grief with gallows humour in An Irish Goodbye

    The short film contender sees two brothers reunite as they try to come to terms with their mum's death.

  • Chris Rock questions Meghan Markle’s ‘racism claims’ against royal family in Netflix stand-up show

    Comedian brushed off her experience, calling it ‘in-law s***’

  • At least six killed in blast at oxygen plant in Bangladesh

    At least six people were killed and several injured on Saturday when a fire broke out following an explosion at an oxygen plant in southeastern Bangladesh, officials said. The death toll could rise as a rescue operation was ongoing at the plant at Sitakunda, 40 km (25 miles) from the southeastern port city of Chittagong, they added. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, a fire service official said.

  • Czechs Pledge More Budget Cuts After $2.4 Billion Pension Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewCzech Prime Minister Petr Fiala pledged to keep cutting record pandemic-era budget deficits even if it hurts the government’s popularity, after lawmakers approved a c

  • A generation of Venezuelan children know only struggles

    Valerie Torres’ mother has tried to shield her from the worst of Venezuela’s protracted crisis — the deadly protests, the sick people begging for help, the malnourished children with protruding ribs. The succession coincided with a steep drop in the price of oil, the resource that fueled the country’s economy and funded social programs under Chávez.

  • A Hollywood man paid $550 to rape 2 teens. He just learned how much he’ll pay in freedom

    He thought he was paying for statutory rape on a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old.

  • Canadian man arrested after death of Dawson Creek, B.C., woman at Mexican resort

    A Canadian man is being held in connection with the death of a Dawson Creek, B.C., woman at a resort south of Cancun. Mexican prosecutors said the woman was found dead Friday at a hotel, but did not name the man or the hotel. The victim's family later confirmed that she was Kiara Agnew, 23, of Dawson Creek in northeast B.C. CBC News has reached out to police forces to confirm the suspect's identity. Prosecutors said the death occurred in the Mayan Riviera, the stretch of coast south of Cancun. L

  • Family, community mourn 2 teens found dead in northern Manitoba

    The family of one of the 14-year-old girls found dead outside after a frigid night on a northern Manitoba First Nation says she was struggling to cope with the loss of her mother, Ashlee Shingoose, who disappeared in Winnipeg nearly a year ago. Island Lake RCMP were called around 8 a.m. on Wednesday after the teens were found outside a home in St. Theresa Point First Nation. One of the girls found dead was Dayna Shingoose. "We didn't know anything about it until that morning, when we heard that

  • From lethal injection to hangings— haunting photos show how the death penalty has evolved in America

    The use of the death penalty in the United States, including firing squad and lethal gas, dates back to colonial times.

  • Driver arrested after video shows him nearly hitting students at their school bus stop

    Troopers obtain arrest warrants for driver who blew past the bus’ flashing red lights and stop arm.

  • RCMP online exploitation probe leads to arrests of three Africans in New Brunswick

    MONCTON, N.B. — Two men and a woman from western Africa are facing charges related to online exploitation after police in New Brunswick executed search warrants last week in Moncton and Dieppe. The three suspects, all from the Ivory Coast, were arrested March 2 in Moncton. Earlier that day, RCMP say they seized a number of electronic devices from two locations following a tip they received from a municipal police force southwest of Montreal. The Mounties say the arrests came after the RCMP inter

  • Passenger arrested for urinating on American Airlines flight from JFK to Delhi

    College student Aryan Vohra, 21, was “heavily intoxicated” and endangered safety of crew and passengers, airline says

  • Missing plane found in northern Ontario with two occupants dead: JRCC

    Search and rescue crews say a plane with two people on board that went missing earlier this week in a remote area of northern Ontario has been found with both occupants dead. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ont., said Saturday evening that the search for the Cessna 208, which went missing on Tuesday, had ended as the plane had been found. They say both people, who have not been identified, were found dead on scene. The plane went missing between Nakina and Fort Hope and the cent