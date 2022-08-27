Bangladesh deaths: Cardiff mum remains seriously unwell

A mother who lost three members of her family to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh remains "really ill", her son has said.

Samira Islam, 20, from Cardiff, her father, Rafiqul, 51, and brother, Mahiqul, 16, died after being found in a flat in the Sylhet region last month.

Husnara Begum and her son, Sadiqul Islam, 24, also needed hospital treatment.

Sadiqul said his mother needed to go back to the UK to recover.

The family, from Cardiff, were on a two-month visit to Bangladesh when they were found unconscious.

Police, who have been investigating the deaths, said officers visited the property and were told that when a generator was running it had pumped out smoke.

Police have previously said all five family members were sleeping in the same room of the flat in Osmaninagar, near the north-eastern city of Sylhet.

When family members got no answer at the flat on the morning of 26 July, they saw through a window that the family were lying haphazardly on two beds and called police.

Officers broke down the door and found the family unconscious.

Mr Islam said his mother has received a CT scan as she had been unwell and that doctors had told him "the heat is majorly affecting her".

"She's really, really ill," he said.

"What I want to do is take her back to the UK as soon as possible and get some treatment there if need be."

He added: "What I need from the British embassy is the death certificate of my father, my brother and my sister as soon as possible so I can fly back to the UK and get some treatment, or see if my mother recovers on her own with the cool weather."

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: "We are providing consular assistance to a British family following an incident in Bangladesh and are in contact with the local authorities."