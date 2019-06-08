Bangladesh bowling let them down says Shakib

Shakib Al Hasan is in fine form with the bat this World Cup, but the all-rounder knows it is with the ball that Bangladesh came unstuck against England in Cardiff.

Bangladesh had no answer to the England onslaught, despite having won the toss and having opted to put the hosts into bat.

Opener Jason Roy smashed 153 while Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler both made half-centuries as England ended up on 386/6 – their highest ever total at an ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, also the highest score of the tournament to date. That total always looked beyond Bangladesh – who have now lost two in a row following their impressive opening win over South Africa.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Shakib hit 121 in response – and admitted his side had paid the price for not making best use of the early conditions. “We are disappointed with the result, and the manner we actually bowled," he said. “I thought we bowled really, really well against South Africa and against New Zealand.

“We were expecting a better bowling performance in this match. But obviously England played brilliantly. Credit goes to their batsmen. The way their openers started, and the way Buttler finished the innings was the turning point of the match I think.

“That’s been their (England) pattern for the last two, three years, building up to this World Cup. So they are not going to change. We knew that it’s always going to be tough for us. We knew that we had to take wickets in regular intervals in order to keep the momentum down, which we couldn’t do today. I think that’s why we lost the match.”

Story continues

Shakib has now passed 50 in all three matches of the tournament so far – and the promotion from number five to number three in the batting order is clearly paying dividends. The all-rounder – who also opened the bowling here – admits he had to convince everyone else in the squad he was worthy of the batting promotion.

“Yeah, (I needed to convince) everyone. Because if I don’t score runs in a single match, they would think he should be batting at number five he’s better down there. It is different. You need to face some different challenges. But I’m enjoying at this moment, but having said that, it’s just the start, I need to contribute as much as I can with both bat and ball,” he added.

“I thought (the promotion in the batting order) it was a better opportunity for me to contribute more with the bat. So at this moment, I’m enjoying, but having said that, there are plenty more matches in this tournament.

The twin threats of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood – who both bowled north of 90mph again for England – also gave Shakib a proper examination.

“They are quick,” admitted Shakib. “It was a difficult challenge, but I enjoyed it. Obviously they are the two quickest bowlers in this World Cup, so I knew that it’s going to be tough, but I felt very happy with the way I played them.”

© ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2019