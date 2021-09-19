Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Delhi Shut for Visitors Over Violation of COVID-19 Protocols

New Delhi, September 19: The Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Delhi's Chanakyapuri has been asked to shut for visitors. Citing alleged violations of COVID-19 protocols, the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Chanakyapuri has issued an order to close down the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara for visitors. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its recent order, allowed religious places to open, but no visitors are allowed. However, visitors were seen at the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. People Flout COVID-19 Norms at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi.

"The executive magistrate, sub division Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, has submitted a report that the management of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, BKS Marg, New Delhi, has allowed visitors/prayers inside the Gurdwara which is violation of the order dated September 15, 2021 of DDMA Delhi," SDM Geeta Grover said in her order. She further ordered the closure of the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib for visitors with immediate effect. DDMA Yet to Take Call on Allowing Reopening of Schools for Jr Classes, Staging of Ramleelas.

Grover told The Indian Express that her team had visited the Gurdwara on September 16 and found visitors worshiping there, which is in violation of the DDMA's orders. "We have not closed down the Gurdwara; we have only closed it for visitors. Till the DDMA order does not allow visitors they will have to keep it closed for them," Grover was quoted as saying. The SDM's move has angered the Sikh community.

"People themselves should take care of the COVID-19 protocols. Why the government does not allow believers to visit religious places, even if other places are open to visitors?" Surendra Kaur, a visitor, told news agency ANI. Reacting to the closure order, DSGMC chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted: "We condemn the action and demand @ArvindKejriwal ji to take strict action against the DC and SDM concerned."